OUR POSITION: Several events are planned that can provide a welcome distraction from all the chaos caused by Hurricane Ian.
Raise your hand if you’re tired of:
• Clearing debris.
• Waiting for an insurance adjuster.
• Trying to find a roofer.
• Watching your blue tarp blow in the wind and afraid it might come loose.
• Sick of walking around debris that is stacked by the road but also blocking the sidewalk.
• Filling out FEMA’s multi-page applications for help.
In other words, Hurricane Ian has turned our lives upside down and sideways and most of us are ready to scream.
Thankfully, there are some alternatives that should be a welcome distraction.
It all started Thursday when the Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market opened for the 2022-23 season at the newly refurbished Pioneer Plaza at 355 W. Dearborn St., with nearly three dozen vendors.
Also, the Dearborn Street Market was scheduled to open Thursday, at 348 W. Dearborn St., and it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, all season.
The return of the two markets is a welcome sign that things are slowly returning to normal.
If you need something a little more lively to take your mind off hurricane repairs, it’s coming Nov. 11 when award-winning blues and soul recording artist and songwriter Curtis Salgado, brings his band to the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club in Punta Gorda. Salgado’s 30-plus-year career includes winning the Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year seven times (most recently in 2022) according to a news release.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are going for $40 to $55. You can get more information at www.thephoenixradio.com.
There’s a lot more going on too, including the haunted house and Halloween event at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. That runs through Monday night and it’s kids friendly.
Speaking of Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to get out of the house (with or without the kids) for some spooky fun this weekend.
Today through Monday you can take in a Halloween-themed light show at Spanish Point in Osprey. You must buy tickets in advance though, according to the Daily Sun’s Go! at selby.org/hsp/hsp-special-events/lights-at-spooky-point.
A Halloween costume dance party is planned tonight at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. in South Venice, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for 21-and-over. Call 941-861-5000 for more information.
The Charlotte Players will present a play, “Blithe Spirit” tonight and Sunday at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte. Call 941-255-1022 for tickets.
There are plenty of opportunities for safe trick or treating too with a trunk or treat today at 5 p.m. at Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte. Another trunk or treat is planned from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m. today at Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, you might want to register for that at www.eventbrite.com/e/414668443477.
And for something really different, try the Boo at the Zoo, today and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Iguanaland, 33900 Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. Check out iguanaland.com for more information.
Finally, the Old Englewood Village Association’s Halloween Safewalk is 5-7 p.m. Monday on Dearborn Street in Englewood; Trunk or Treats are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Edgewater Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte; 6-9 p.m. Sunday at The Apostolics of Arcadia, 205 S. Luther Ave. in Arcadia and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd. Englewood.
Have fun. Forget Ian for a few hours.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.