Every year, dozens or hundreds of local volunteers work to make the back-to-school experience more exciting for hundreds or thousands of schoolchildren.
In recent weeks, children in our area were treated to various “bashes,” where they received information about programs and got medical physicals and dental exams, and also received backpacks and supplies.
In North Port, roughly 100 volunteers help the homeless and needy students through a terrific group effort of the Backpack Angels. Every month, these Angels stuff bags with shampoo, deodorant and other toiletries. They drop off more than 900 bags at the city’s schools and day care centers.
Last month, Charlotte County’s Community Services Department held its annual “Back to School Bash” at the Port Charlotte beach complex. The Lions Club did vision and hearing screening. The aim was to provide 500 kids with backpacks and school supplies.
When Englewood held its “Back to School Bash” at the Englewood SKY Academy last weekend, hundreds of families showed up. They do every year.
The event was sponsored by another fantastic local group, Kids Needs of Englewood, which, like Backpack Angels, takes donations throughout the year to make sure children have appropriate supplies and clothing. At the Bash, Kids Needs gave out shoes, socks and underwear. Children got backpacks and supplies from the Living Hope Church. As noted in a story by Sun staffer Elaine Allen-Emrich, the Englewood Community Care Clinic performed more than 75 physicals and more than four dozen had their teeth checked by Dr. Kenneth Lounders.
All we can say is, hey, it’s a great thing. Not all children are thrilled to return to school after the summer break. Events like this — and the many community volunteers who give their time — help make it a fun experience.
