OUR POSITION: Sometimes the men and women in law enforcement don’t get the respect and credit they deserve for putting their lives on the line almost every day.
We wonder if Toni Schuck was thinking about her two children the seconds before the crash.
That’s about all she had, seconds to consider the speeding car headed straight for her. But there was no alternative. She wasn’t about to move her vehicle because she had voluntarily placed herself in harm’s way to save others. She knew she was about to be in a nearly head-on crash and all she could do was brace herself and hope for the best.
Florida State Trooper Schuck made the news recently when she parked her state-assigned SUV across the highway leading to St. Petersburg, not far from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. She and another trooper were blocking the highway to prevent an allegedly speeding, drunk driver from heading onto the bridge and hundreds of runners participating in an annual 10-kilometer race.
Florida Highway Patrol gives Schuck credit for possibly saving dozens or more lives with her actions.
When she used her patrol car to block the lanes she was responding to reports of a woman driving erratically and weaving her BMW around barriers that were set up to stop traffic from going onto the bridge. The woman had eluded other officers by switching her direction and roads while speeding past barriers for several minutes.
“I was the last officer, I knew it was me,” Schuck said at a news conference after she was treated for injuries sustained in the crash. “If it wasn’t me to get her to stop, then who?”
Schuck and the BMW driver were both injured in the crash, thankfully not seriously. Schuck suffered a concussion and cuts to her head.
Schuck is a 26-year Highway Patrol veteran and mother of two.
We’re not sure what she was thinking just before the crash, but it is obvious she was willing to expose herself to great harm to save others. She was going above and beyond the call of duty. That probably happens more often than we hear about as law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders go about their duties every day.
How often do they enter a burning building? How many times do they face a gun-wielding adversary in a confrontation that ends without incident and does not end up in a shooting that makes the news? How about jumping into the surf, a lake or a river to save a drowning person or pull someone from a vehicle that has crashed into the water?
It’s a job not suited for everyone. We appreciate Toni Schuck and all those who put others first. When you get the chance, thank them for their service and sacrifices.
