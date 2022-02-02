OUR POSITION: How we loved the final two years of Tom Brady’s National Football League career with the Tampa Bay Bucs, but it’s time for the greatest of all time to relax and concentrate on his family and other business opportunities.
Remember how we used to love to hate Tom Brady?
When he was the key cog in that New England Patriots’ machine that was always a contender for the Super Bowl. When Tampa Bay was struggling to have winning seasons.
Then, suddenly everything changed. Tom Brady, with no real competition for the title of greatest quarterback ever, divorced those nasty Patriots. He found the sunshine and coaching in Tampa Bay to his liking. And he switched teams.
Of all the teams salivating for him to say “I pick you,” the free agent decided he liked the look of this Tampa Bay Bucs team.
All of a sudden, we loved Tom Brady. He showed us a new side of himself. Surely this isn’t the same guy who conspired with Coach Bill Belichick to thwart the dreams of so many teams over the first 20 years of his career. This couldn’t be the same guy who played for a team accused of deflating footballs and spying.
This guy is nice. He’s fun. This guy is a champion. This is the Buccaneers greatest quarterback ever, in just two seasons, we thought.
So when Tom Brady announced his retirement — rumored for days — it was not a real shock. What else does a 44-year-old football player have to do to be able to say “I met my goals. I set a standard.”
He gave us one final thrill, leading the Bucs back to tie the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter of the National Football Conference semifinal playoff before a field goal ended our dreams of a second straight Super Bowl victory.
He led the NFL in touchdowns and passing yardage in his final year. How many other quarterbacks can say that?
And, if anyone would dispute the greatest of all time label, digest this.
He won seven Super Bowls. No other quarterback has won more than four.
He was Super Bowl MVP five times.
He set records for the most touchdowns thrown in a career with 624 and most yards passing with 84,250.
It was a great two years for Tampa Bay fans. And, we got a Super Bowl trophy.
The high bar Brady set for himself and teammates required a super effort, super conditioning and a mental approach few could achieve. It’s time for him to rest. It’s time for his family to enjoy the guy who captivated us on Sundays for 22 years.
