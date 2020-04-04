Did you know that if you can hold your breath for 10 seconds without straining, you don’t have COVID-19? And that if you do, onions can cure it?
These two things — and many, many others — are as false as false can be, but that hasn’t stopped people from believing them.
At a time when accurate information is crucial to our literal survival, propaganda, conspiracy theories and disinformation travel “around the globe while the truth is putting on its shoes,” to paraphrase Mark Twain. Though, in keeping with our theme, he never said it.
The last thing we need when many people are on the verge of panicking is a flood of irrational, unverified emails and social media posts that could put them over the edge. But that doesn’t keep people from sharing “information” such as:
• “The coronavirus is a hoax.” No, it’s not. Thousands are dead in the U.S. already and the illness hasn’t reached its peak.
New York City hospitals are about to run out of ventilators and are using refrigerated trucks as temporary morgues. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked the Pentagon for 100,000 “mortuary pouches” — body bags.
• “It’s just the flu.” There’s a flu outbreak every year. Some years it’s a particularly virulent kind, like H1N1 in 2009. Do you recall the country practically shutting down for that?
• “The coronavirus was created in a lab to (fill in the blank).” No, this is not a man-made, weaponized virus. You are not watching a movie.
“(Fill in the blank) cures COVID-19.” There’s no known cure and no vaccine yet. Trials of various potential remedies are underway but it will be months before researchers know how effective and safe they are.
Folk remedies — onions! — are not only worthless but they could lead to risky behavior in people who falsely believe there’s a cure, or a delay in treatment by people who don’t trust hospitals or aren’t insured.
At least one death is attributed to someone self-medicating with a form of chloroquine, which has been touted as a cure.
If one word could sum up the public’s role in fighting the coronavirus, it’s “responsibility.”
If you’re the average adult, no one but you can wash your hands. No one but you can direct your coughs and sneezes into the crook of your arm. No one but you can make sure you stay home unless it’s absolutely essential not to.
And no one but you can make you exercise some judgment in what you hear or read and, more important, what you do about it.
Rather than going with a knee-jerk reaction and sharing something, see if there’s a way to verify or disprove it. If not, wash your hands of it rather than infecting someone with it and causing harm.
Storyteller John Henry Faulk liked to recount the time he and his friend Boots Cooper went looking for a snake, only to be scared by it and hurt themselves.
When Faulk’s mother reminded the boys it was a harmless kind of snake, Boots, according to author Molly Ivins, uttered the “semi-immortal observation”: “Yes ma’am, but there’s some things’ll scare you so bad, you hurt yourself.”
Don’t make people hurt themselves.
