The editorial board of The Daily Sun has met and attempted to interview local and state candidates in our region the past few weeks.
We have published individual editorials on races for the North Port City Commission, the Punta Gorda City Council, a U.S. Congressional seat and a seat in the Florida Senate. For voters who missed an editorial on those races or recommendations on county and state charters and the Charlotte County School Tax referendum, we are repeating our choices.
The Daily Sun recommendations:
Punta Gorda City Council
It’s good that we have two qualified candidates in the running for the District 2 seat on the Punta Gorda City Council. Too often in the past, candidates for a council seat in Charlotte County’s only incorporated city have swept into office unchallenged.
Former council member and mayor Rachel Keesling wants to tackle another term and she is opposed by Bill Dryburgh, a former city fire chief and well-known Realtor. We believe both candidates have strengths and something to offer if elected.
We were impressed, however, with Dryburgh’s extensive knowledge of the city and came away from an interview with him convinced he will represent all residents of the city.
We recommend Bill Dryburgh for Punta Gorda City Council District 2.
North Port City Commission
Two political newcomers and two residents of Wellen Park (West Villages) — Philip Stokes and Victor Dobrin — are vying for the District 5 seat on the North Port City Commission.
It is ironic that two people want to serve on the commission given that a group of West Villagers is suing to de-annex from the city and, if the move is successful, the winner will have to vacate the position.
In interviewing the two candidates we found them equally prepared to move into a commission seat. Dobrin, however, has accused Stokes of misleading voters in a column written for The Daily Sun.
While we prefer candidates who eschew name-calling and negative campaigns, we will not make a recommendation in this race.
U.S. House of Representatives District 17
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican, is a heavy favorite to return to Congress despite an aggressive campaign by newcomer Andrea Doria Kale, a Democrat from North Port.
We have been disappointed in Steube’s performance as he has failed over and over again to vote for bills that would help Floridians and veterans. Kale is a Democrat who wants to pass legislation for gun control and stop the attack on voters’ rights.
Steube refused to interview with The Daily Sun, or even return a phone call. Because we only interviewed Kale we will not make a recommendation in this race.
Florida Senate Seat District 27
Republican Ben Albritton is a favorite to return to his seat in the Florida Senate against neophyte Democrat challenger Christopher Proia.
Like Steube and other Republicans statewide, Albritton did not interview with The Daily Sun despite numerous attempts to reach him on the phone. He did email us well past our deadline the night our recommendation went to press.
Albritton is a well-liked and powerful politician from several generations of farming families. His opponent said he decided to run because he didn’t want to see anyone win an election without a fight. Proia has little financial backing and said he is counting on the vote of women who oppose Republicans’ attack on abortion rights.
Again, because we could not interview Albritton, we will not make a recommendation in this race.
Tomorrow, The Daily Sun will look at charter amendments and tax referendums in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.