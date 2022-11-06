The editorial board of The Daily Sun has met and attempted to interview local and state candidates in our region the past few weeks.

We have published individual editorials on races for the North Port City Commission, the Punta Gorda City Council, a U.S. Congressional seat and a seat in the Florida Senate. For voters who missed an editorial on those races or recommendations on county and state charters and the Charlotte County School Tax referendum, we are repeating our choices.


Tomorrow, The Daily Sun will look at charter amendments and tax referendums in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments