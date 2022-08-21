The Daily Sun editorial board tried to meet with every area candidate seeking political office in the Aug. 23 Primary Election to gather as much information as we could for our readers.
In the past month, we published editorials giving readers insight into the people who want your vote. The races to be decided Tuesday are open to all voters — regardless of party affiliation — and the winner will take office sometime after the general election in November.
Here is a quick reminder of our recommendations:
Charlotte County Commission District 2
Incumbent Chris Constance is going for a third term against challengers David Kalin and Jaha Cummings.
Cummings is stepping away from a term on the Punta Gorda City Council and wants to focus on opportunities for young people, among other ideas. Kalin believes the County Commission has abandoned residents of the Ranchettes, where he lives.
Constance has earned the ire of deep-pocketed political action committees who don’t like his smart growth approach and have attacked him with flyers misrepresenting him as liberal because of his careful approach to approving new development.
Constance has been a solid commissioner who understands how growth must be controlled. We recommend Chris Constance.
Charlotte County Commission District 4
Incumbent Stephen R. Deutsch wants one more term and he’s fighting off Tom Sullivan, who lost a close race to Deutsch in 2018, and newcomer Mark “Gunny” Stevens.
Sullivan is concerned about the impact of rapid growth in the county. Stevens, a Marine veteran, says commissioners rubber stamp too many projects.
Deutsch has been a popular commissioner who has built strong ties with the community through his accessibility and by championing the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Park.
We think Deutsch does a good job, and we recommend him for another term.
Charlotte County School Board District 4
Long-time teacher and school administrator John LeClair, a product of Charlotte County schools, faces off against James Barber, another graduate of our local schools who believes the school district is on the wrong track.
LeClair has heavy support from not only people on school staffs he worked with but parents of children he was in charge of. We were unable to work out a meeting to interview Barber.
We recommend LeClair. We believe he will be fair and transparent and a great addition to the board.
Charlotte County Airport Authority District 2
Rob Hancik wants to hold onto his seat on the Airport Authority and faces a tough challenge from newcomer Eric Bretan.
The race has been contentious at times. Hancik believes the airport’s success and his leadership give him the right to serve another term. Bretan has touted his financial education and background as a way to guide the airport to even greater financial success.
We don’t like the dark money, negative flyer attacks on Hancik. We believe he deserves another term.
But, Bretan has some interesting ideas and is a solid candidate.
Sarasota County School Board District 5
Two political newcomers — Nora Cietek and Tim Enos — are vying for the District 5 seat on the Sarasota County School Board.
An enthusiastic veteran of 30 years in education, Cietek has good ideas for schools. Enos is a former deputy and administrator in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
We like both candidates. Either would be a positive influence in the school system.
Sarasota County School Board District 1
Incumbent Bridget Ziegler and political newcomer Dawnyelle Singleton square off in this race for a seat on the Sarasota County School Board.
Ziegler has been on the board since 2014. She is smart and knows the issues well. She has been at the center of some controversy though after trying to explain why her children go to private schools and because of her stand against a mask mandate.
Singleton has prepared well for the campaign and potential position on the board. She wants a high quality education for students and welcomes input from teachers.
We believe after eight years on the board Ziegler needs to make room for someone with a clean slate. We recommend Singleton.
Sarasota County School Board District 4
Two political rookies are seeking the vacant Sarasota County School Board District 4 seat.
Lauren Kurnov and Robyn A. Marinelli have been locked in a battle highlighted by big money donations, which has been unusual for a local school board race. The candidates had similar views on topics like CRT in schools and that local schools boards should have some say over charter school approvals.
We like both candidates. We give Kurnov an edge for her preparation for the job which includes a detailed plan if she is elected.
Florida Senate District 22
Michael Johnson is making a long-shot bid to unseat Republican Sen. Joe Gruters in the District 22 race.
Gruters is an established politician who is head of the Republican party in Florida. He has successfully served his district by bringing in cash for several projects and likes to label himself a Republican who can get along with just about anyone. Johnson said he wants to end corruption in Tallahassee — a worthy goal.
We recommend Joe Gruters in this District 22 race.
Sarasota County Commission District 4
Two Republicans, former Venice City Councilman Joe Neunder and Mark Hawkins are contenders for this seat on the County Commission.
Neunder said he is for smart growth even though he has a solid record of voting for development as a City Council member. Hawkins said he hears from constituents that county commissioners don’t listen to them.
We think Neunder could make a good commissioner but we liked what we heard from Hawkins.
We recommend Mark Hawkins for County Commission District 4.
