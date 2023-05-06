OUR POSITION: The Legislature wrapped up its 2023 session this week and passed numerous bills, some good, some not so good. Here is our opinion of a few bills that stood out for one reason or another.
GOOD
• The Florida House unanimously approved a $1.38 billion tax package that would include savings for shoppers and businesses that includes two tax holidays for back-to-school shopping.
• Florida school districts can use camera systems to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses, under a new law.
• HB 1627 calls for the Florida Supreme Court to create a uniform set of bail bond recommendations that allow lower courts to increase bail amounts, but not lower them without Supreme Court approval. Democrats joined Republicans to vote on this bill which also includes a needed clause to prevent the pretrial release of habitual offenders or those charted with certain violent or felony-level crimes. One situation that comes to mind is an abuser who might be let out of jail to threaten or harm his accuser.
• Another bill that tests limits, but we approve of, imposes a minimum three-year prison sentence for anyone who sells, traffics or manufactures fentanyl and similar drugs. If a minor is involved, sentence can increase to a minimum of 25 years and fine of $1 million.
• Lawmakers passed a bill to boost funding for Visit Florida’s tourism-marketing efforts. Final budget negotiations included $80 million for Visit Florida during the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year, an increase of $30 million from the current year. This is good news for local visitors bureaus and tourism departments.
• A bill designed to curb lawsuits over claims for windshield damage was a good move. The bill would halt a practice called assignment of benefits where those needing a repair give lawyers the sole authority to settle the claim, usually through a suit. It also stops glass repair shops from offering gift cards and rebates to auto owners making claims.
BAD
• The constitutional carry bill is a political feather in the cap for the governor but a bill we believe could cause more harm than good. Lawmakers voted to allow someone to buy a gun without a permit or without any training. That just does not seem like a good idea no matter how you argue for it.
• The Florida Senate approved a bill that would allow interest rates as high as 36% on consumer-finance loans.
• The Legislature wants to shield travel records of Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders, a direct attack on sunshine laws. It would be up to DeSantis to veto this attack on the sunshine law.
• The Senate okayed a bill that could be a step toward using phosphogypsum, a byproduct of the phosphate industry, in building roads. Opponents have long fought that idea, alleging that phosphogypsum contains low levels of radioactivity. A veto is being urged on this bill also.
• The Legislature approved making school board elections partisan. We see no reason to do so. It opens the door to controversy and potential negative campaigning that takes away from the goal to give children the best education.
• A new law will make every student in the state eligible for taxpayer-funded vouchers, which could be used for private-school tuition, home schooling and other expenses. The bill ends income requirements in current voucher programs.
• A bill banning state agencies and local governments from taking climate change and diversity factors into account when investing money. The Government and Corporate Activism Act targets ESG, or environmental, social and governance standards, derided as “woke” by DeSantis and the Legislature. Who is going to keep track of this nonsense? Who decides what is “woke?” When did this become a problem in the eyes of anyone but the governor? Some business owners say the law could cost the state money and possibly have have an impact on municipal bonds.
• The state pumped $35 million into New College in effort to make it a shining example of what DeSantis and state leaders want a college to be. That amount seems unfair to other colleges — even more so when comparing bloated salaries for its president and other faculty.
• A flurry of bills aimed at punishing Disney World for disagreeing with the governor’s parental rights legislation is the most blatant attempt to punish a business or people we have ever seen. Disney is being required to undergo restrictions and oversight that exceed that of other amusement parks, including stepped-up inspections of its monorail system.
• The Legislature passed an immigration bill that includes increasing requirements for employers to check the immigration status of workers and requiring hospitals to collect data about whether patients are in the country legally. This is a prejudicial bill disguised as trying to curb illegal immigration and it will hurt businesses.
