OUR POSITION: As power bills rise during summer months, so should awareness of the need for energy conservation.
Many of us grew up in a household with a father or mother who’d scold you for leaving the room lights on in a room. Or for taking (God knows how long) hot showers. Or for leaving a door open crack.
“Whaddaya heating the world?”
(Or, the southern equivalent, “Whaddaya cooling the world?”)
Ancient world views passed generation to generation.
You may find yourself saying the same to children/grandchildren today. Now that you pay the bills, you find yourself far more conscious of costs. It’s the right attitude for the home budget, and for a world still dependent, unfortunately, on non-renewable energy.
Energy conservation counts. Personal awareness may involve something as small as turning off lights when you’re not in a room. Or as big as installing solar panels and building an LEED-certified home.
A recent story by Sun staff writer Liz Hardaway noted the seventh-most energy-efficient home in the country is in Port Charlotte, according to RESNET, a nonprofit that rates home efficiency. The house’s Home Energy Rating System score was an amazing minus-58, which means the house produces 58 percent more electricity than it uses.
The home itself scored a Plus-45, which is below average, but this place also generates 10,000 watts for electricity with photovoltaic solar panels.
It was built by Fiore Construction, whose owner, Tony Fiore, told Hardaway, “I never like electric bills. … I always look at ways to reduce (bills) in every means imaginable.”
We hear you. The best way is to start from scratch and build efficiently the latest technologies, with energy-efficient appliances and a high-quality HVAC system. Put up some solar panels while you’re at it.
But, no, most of us won’t or can’t do that. So we rely on wisdom passed down from parents (turn off the lights and close the darn door). Plus some updates:
• Replace your old light bulbs with energy-efficient bulbs. Remember the days when people moaned and wailed about losing their old-style lights bulbs? CFL and LED bulbs are better now. They cost a little more but last much longer and use less electricity. If you haven’t converted, it’s time.
• Old-style appliances are power-suckers. New models are far better. They come with advertised power-usage estimates. Look for the Energy Star. Invest in something decent.
• As Dad said, don’t heat/cool the world. Shut the door, but also plug air leaks. Close the blinds or curtains during the day on sun-facing windows. Install insulated windows whenever possible.
• Turn off the fan when you’re not in the room.
• Modern programmable thermostats are fantastic. First, if no one is home during the day, you can turn the thermostat up to 80. Turn it back down at night. The new thermostats can be programmed to vary temperatures. They also connect by smartphone app, in case, like us, you occasionally forget.
• Be careful of those new electronic devices that use what is known as “phantom energy.” Unplug when feasible.
• Got a pool? Keep the pump running six hours in the summer, but only four in winter.
For more tips, go to Energy Saving Tips on the FPL website, www.fpl.com. Or other sites. There are plenty of tips; just Google.
Save yourself money, help save the earth and honor your mother and father while you’re at it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.