Lucienne Pears has moved to the private sector from her job as Charlotte County’s economic development director, but her strategic vision remains as cogent as ever.
We were particularly struck by a statement Pears made recently at Team Punta Gorda’s annual meeting, where she was a guest speaker.
“Economic development is not Starbucks,” she told the crowd.
Print it on a coffee mug.
The point, as we take it, was that people typically think public economic development means attracting new businesses to town: a coffee shop, grocery store or auto dealership.
That’s fine. Given the right population and demographics, they’ll come.
What matters most is creating the underlying foundation that supports new industry or the expansion of existing industry. And good jobs, here for the long term.
The “building blocks” noted by Pears and the person who replaced her in the county, Dave Gammon, included civic leadership, workforce development, appropriate infrastructure and an attractive quality of life. Create a healthy environment and the economy will grow.
Or, perhaps, start with great beans, add a good roast and bring home a double latte macchiato, extra shot.
