Editor’s Note: This is the second of two editorials recapping the Sun’s recommendations for local and state races in Tuesday’s election.
Florida Senate District 23
Republican incumbent Joe Gruters has a huge financial advantage as he works to keep his seat in the Florida Senate against Democrat Katherine Norman.
Gruters, head of the state Republican party, has had no problems financing a campaign — raising nearly $300,000 at last count. While solid in his conservative values, Gruters has displayed a moderate side at times and has helped push water quality issues in the Florida Legislature.
Norman has embraced her underdog status and says voters who care about the environment should vote for her. She says the Republicans’ domination of the Legislature has led to a poor response to the pandemic and allowed too much damage to the environment.
We like Norman but believe Gruters is someone who does care about the environment and has the clout to get things accomplished in Tallahassee. We recommend Joe Gruters for Florida Senate District 23.
North Port City Council, District 1
David Iannotti and Richard Suggs are running for the District 1 City Commission seat to replace Commissioner Vanessa Carusone who terms out.
In the Aug. 18 primary election, Iannotti collected nearly 46% of the vote, while Suggs finished with just over 28%. Nicholas Trolli pulled in 26.3% and was eliminated. Both Suggs and Iannotti contribute much to the county by serving on civic boards and so on.
We believe either man could do a good job as a commissioner. We recommend Suggs because of his knowledge of comprehensive plan and unified land development code and his experience with budgets.
North Port City Council, District 2
North Port’s City Commission race for District 2, political newcomer Barbara Langdon is facing off against former commissioner Jackie Moore.
The primary race was an interesting one for this particular North Port seat. When votes were counted, Moore got the most, with 5,139 (39.4%), but only four votes separated Langdon and Cheryl Cook for second- and third-place. After the recount by Elections Supervisor Ron Turner, Langdon had won by one vote, 3,954 to 3,953.
Moore has the advantage of prior experience on the City Commission.
Langdon organized North Port Forward, a citizen’s organization, and served on the city’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board.
We believe Langdon has the best chance to bring a fresh approach to the city at a time when it is needed. We recommend Barbara Langdon.
North Port City Council, District 3
In the North Port City Commission District 3 race, current commissioner and mayor Debbie McDowell is facing a challenge by Jerry Nicastro in his second bid for a City Commission seat.
McDowell is a first-term incumbent who has served on the City Commission for four years. Her fellow commissioners chose her as mayor last year.
Nicastro ran for the Florida House District 74 in 2016, and lost to Manny Lopez in the Democratic Primary. A few months later, he announced his candidacy for City Commission, losing in a three-way race to Jill Luke and Pete Emrich
McDowell has had four years in office to learn how the city works.
We don’t see a good reason to make a change. We recommend Debbie McDowell.
State Attorney District 12
Democrat Betsy Young seeks to oust Republican Ed Brodsky who has served two terms as the state attorney for Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
Young, who has several years of experience in the state attorney’s office, claims there is a lack of training and that female attorneys are not paid equally compared to their male counterparts. She also says there is a lack of diversity in the office.
Brodsky has spent eight years making changes in a department that is now paperless and, he says, much more efficient. He has initiated programs to help drug addicts stay out of jail, help veterans find work and to help women leave a life of prostitution.
We see no reason to make a change given Brodsky’s track record.
We recommend Ed Brodsky.
Sarasota County Commission District 3
Incumbent Republican Nancy Detert faces Democrat challenger Cory Hutchinson in what she says will be her final bid for office.
Hutchinson, 23, ran unsuccessfully for a North Port City Commission seat at age 20 and managed the campaign of another candidate.
We like and agree with some of Hutchinson’s ideas. Detert, however, has too much of an edge in experience to retire her just yet.
We recommend Nancy Detert for County Commission District 3, and hope Hutchinson will stay involved.
Sarasota County Commission District 5
Alice White, a Democrat from North Port, and Ron Cutsinger, an Englewood Republican, are competing to replace Charles Hines, who has termed out.
Both have served their community well and both have been active volunteers.
But White has also been involved politically, both in North Port and in the adoption of the county’s 2050 Plan to manage growth east of I-75. Conversely, Cutsinger’s resume includes starting what became Venice Christian School.
White being a woman and a Democrat would bring some diversity to the commission. She would also be the first North Port resident to serve in more than 20 years.
If Cutsinger wins, Englewood has its first representative in a long, long time.
We chose not to make a recommendation in this race. We believe either candidate would do a good job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.