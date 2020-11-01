Charlotte County Airport Authority District 1
Vanessa Oliver won a primary election against against Bob Starr for the District 1 seat that for all practical purposes puts her on the board. There is an announced write-in opponent, Martin Dorio, who forces the race onto the general election ballot.
Dorio, of Englewood, has a listed address with the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections is in Sarasota County. Florida law requires Airport Authorities must live in their district.
The Sun was never able to reach Dorio for comment about his candidacy. He has made no appearances and raised no money.
Charlotte County Clerk of Court
Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger Eaton wants a second term and to do so he has to beat Jeffrey Rapkin, a lawyer who lives in North Port.
Rapkin has no experience in a clerk of court office but wants the job because he believes those who have low incomes face discrimination in court cases. Eaton, meanwhile, likes to tout the work he has done to make the clerk’s office more efficient and the fact he has operated under budget all four years he has served.
We recommend Roger Eaton for his experience and changes that make it easier for the community to access services.
Florida House District 74
Republican James Buchanan seeks a second term in the Florida House and political newcomer and Democrat Lisa Storstrom would like to short circuit his political career.
Storstrom is an avowed environmentalist who believes Southwest Florida — particularly Sarasota County — is overbuilding. She claims Buchanan is beholding to developers and campaign donors and she wants to do something to keep the rivers, marshes and beaches clean and thriving.
Buchanan disagrees his votes have done anything to harm the environment. He points to his support of a major water bill, among other actions, that prove he protects the environment.
Buchanan has made great strides since he first announced he wanted to run for the Florida House. We recommend James Buchanan for Florida House District 74.
Florida House District 75
Republican Michael Grant, the majority whip in last year’s legislative session, is campaigning for another term against the strongest opponent he has had to face in Englewood Democrat David Jones.
Jones is critical of Grant, who he says has gotten much of his campaign financing from big business like Mosaic and contributors outside of Florida. He said “Mosaic uses tens of millions of gallons of water a day and we don’t know what for. Grant gets maximum donations from them. Would he ever vote against (their interests)?” He also strongly opposes Grant’s work to take home rule away from cities and counties and give more power to the state.
Grant, for his part, says counties and cities have various rules and regulations that are different and confusing for people trying to do business in Southwest Florida. He wants to simplify everything by allowing the state to create more universal guidelines. Grant also says his opponent’s criticism does not stand up when you look at bills he has helped pass and the money he has pumped into environmental projects.
These are two strong, worthy opponents. We recommend Michael Grant based on his track record of providing for his home district.
17th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican, will defend his 17th Congressional District seat against Democrat challenger Allen Ellison.
Steube has been a staunch supporter of President Trump and has always especially been passionate about gun rights. The Sun reached out to the congressman and talked with his aides but we were unable to interview him to make a recommendation.
Ellison was sharp and has a strong grasp of the issues. He claims Steube is not representing his district in Washington and pointed to the fact the Republican has twice voted against hurricane relief funds for Florida residents in the Panhandle. He claims Steube is not holding those responsible for pollution accountable and said, if elected, he would focus on Florida’s environment.
We recommend Allen Ellison as a representative who will work for all his constituents.
Charlotte County sheriff
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell defends his job against Dale Ritchhart, a no party affiliation challenger and Andrew Sheets, a write-in candidate.
Prummell has had to fight off complaints of a lack of transparency in the sheriff’s office, he gave a medical contract to Corizon without a bid and his budget continues to grow despite low crime rates and a pandemic that put the squeeze on county revenues. But he has put in place programs to help drug addicts get treatment and stay out of jail, he has shown support for racial justice and the crime rate in Charlotte County is low.
Ritchhart, a former CCSO officer, wants to trim the budget and reveal the names of officers involved in two or more deadly shootings in Charlotte County in the past year or so. He also wants to keep the pressure on drug dealers and enhance community policing.
Sheets is an advocate for more transparency and claims Prummell is corrupt. He has no law enforcement experience.
We recommend Sheriff Bill Prummell to retain his position.
