OUR POSITION: The Florida State League’s decision to call off their championship playoffs was hasty.
Hurricane Dorian toyed with everyone’s plans last week, and it was frustrating to say the least.
The monster hurricane threatened Florida’s East Coast and inland and there were fears at one time its winds and rain would encompass the Gulf Coast too. That’s why responsible people began calling off scheduled events. The Pioneer Days festival in Englewood is one example of a celebration lost to the storm’s threat.
It turns out, of course, Dorian was a nightmare to the Bahamas and gave our East Coast a slap. But its devastation never was realized in most of Florida, and certainly not on the Gulf Coast.
Luckily, some events, like Pioneer Days, will be rescheduled.
Others, like the Florida State League baseball championships, were lost for eternity.
Baseball players anxious to prove their value in a playoff atmosphere and looking to hoist a trophy didn’t get that chance. Those players included the Stone Crabs of Charlotte County.
The Stone Crabs had all but completed a historic season with the league’s best record, 82-53, and the best season-long pitching performance in the team’s history. They were chomping at the bit to take on Fort Myers in the playoffs and, hopefully, advance to the championship series.
It won’t happen.
FSL president Ken Carson, after consulting with the teams involved, made the call to cancel the playoffs. There was never any thought, we know of, to just postpone the playoffs. They were dead, killed, murdered. The season was in the books. No league champion.
“I won’t second guess my decision,” Carson said Wednesday. “A lot of people just don’t think about safety. It was the right thing to do.”
Carson, who has lived in Florida since 1987 and has experienced his share of bad tropical weather, lives in Clearwater. He said his greatest fear was having young players hanging around Florida with a deadly hurricane bearing down on them. He said he had calls from concerned parents.
“I would not say there was unanimous support (for my decision),” he said. “But I stand by it. Just think what would have happened if that storm had hit Florida. Look at the Bahamas.
“I think it was a no-brainer to get the players out of here and back home to their families. I met with some of the players and they were watching the hurricane on TV and they were petrified.”
We’ll go along with Carson’s decision to call off the playoffs — but just temporarily. Although we believe the players, all adults, could have gone home or found shelter elsewhere in Florida had the storm come ashore here, it was probably the best call to get them out of town.
What we don’t agree with is calling it off forever.
Sure, there might have been concern over the condition of ballparks if the storm had hit here. But the whole state was never in the cone of concern and there surely would have been fields available a week after the storm.
It’s extremely rare in any professional sports league to cancel championship playoffs and not merely reschedule them. We just don’t understand the thinking behind not calling for a week or 10-day delay and playing the games later.
For the Stone Crabs and three other teams, it’s an opportunity lost forever.
