OUR POSITION: People who are in financial strife over hospital bills need to educate themselves on how to get assistance while our state lawmakers and hospitals look inward for ways to help.
Medical bills, especially after a hospital stay, can overwhelm many families. Even those with insurance often face difficulties paying deductibles and other unexpected expenses associated with a serious illness — often magnified by the loss of income while out of work. And, for almost two years now, COVID-19 has escalated hospitalizations and its treatment for those who must resort to hospital care can be crippling.
An Associated Press article this week examined the problem, offering some hope for those who may find themselves in a financial squeeze due to hospital and medical bills.
Navigating a hospital bill is tough enough without knowing or understanding how you can get help if you find yourself in a financial bind. Hospitals are able help in a number of ways that can include income-based discounts, payment plans or writing off a bill as a charity in the most extreme cases, according to the AP article.
Some advocates for those in financial distress over a hospital bill believe the hospital should be more proactive to help its clients.
A good number of Americans, in their lifetime, will find their credit report damaged after a hospital stay or serious illness that require expensive medicines to treat their illness and/or long stays in the medical facility where they are receiving care.
Let’s not just point fingers at hospitals, however. Medical care is expensive and staffing a hospital — especially during the pandemic — has been a tall order. Many hospitals have had to resort to pay extraordinary salaries for traveling nurses to fill out staffs that were decimated by the virus or saw staff members quit under the pressure.
So, while the familiar criticism of overpriced medications and expensive hospital stays can be debated with some justification, the bottom line is treating a serious illness is costly — and if the care saves your life, it should be worth the expense.
One of the failures of hospital patients who find themselves unable to pay their bills is embarrassment. Too often the patients does not want to admit they can’t pay the bill. So, they don’t ask for help.
Some hospitals are trying to make it easier to get information on how to pay a bill that is more than patients can handle. But dealing with dozens of pages of insurance information and hospital billing can be overwhelming for the patient.
Too often, for a patient to get help they must fill out forms that ask for bank statements, lists of other bills the patient owes and extensive paperwork having to do with a person’s financial status as proof of their need. And, while we understand the reason for those requests, that task can be exhausting and complicated for many patients — especially those still recovering from a serious illness.
We believe hospitals — and even our state Legislature — should act to make it easier for patients with moderate incomes to get help to pay extraordinarily high bills. We’re not saying give them charity, but give them a dignified option for paying the bill.
Other states have passed or are examining options. The pandemic has forced many people with low or moderate incomes into situations that could damage their credit for life. Let’s figure out a way to help them.
