There have been more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 among the staff and students of Sarasota County public schools, and more than 13,000 instances in which someone — mainly students — was told to quarantine after exposure to the virus. And that’s just in Sarasota County.
Testing positive means 10 days of isolation, while the quarantine period is 14 days.
That’s a lot of in-person days of instruction lost in a district in which most parents strongly supported reopening the schools.
It happened in August thanks to the district’s herculean effort to make the facilities safe for the children. Enhanced sanitation. The separation of desks and installation of partitions. New traffic patterns in the halls.
And requiring everyone to wear a mask.
Only the mask mandate generated opposition, but it began as soon as the district announced it and continues unabated, nine months later.
At a forum on the future of the district held at Venice High on Monday, a teacher spoke in favor of masks. She was booed — by people who apparently expect her to spend eight hours a day, five days a week in enclosed spaces with dozens of unmasked potential carriers of a potentially fatal disease.
No one who risks her health to educate other people’s children under those conditions deserves their derision, no matter how they feel about wearing a mask.
We remain bewildered that this has been such a polarizing topic.
Study after study has shown that masks inhibit the transmission of the virus. Study after study has refuted the purported risks of wearing a mask.
Health expert after health expert has explained why masks remain important as we try to bring COVID-19 under control through herd immunity: vaccines aren’t perfect; even a vaccinated person can transmit the disease; reducing transmission is key to reducing variants, in which Florida leads the nation.
Yet a segment of the population is convinced masks are: A) unconstitutional; B) dangerous; C) useless; D) a government plot; E) all of the above.
We’re not aware of any court that has thrown out a mask mandate. In fact, a lawsuit brought by local parents was dropped after a judge in another jurisdiction ruled against a similar challenge.
Masks pose no threat to anyone who doesn’t already have major respiratory problems and they’re associated with a significant reduction in virus transmission.
As far as being a government plot — to accomplish what, other than saving lives? There are greater threats to your liberty than having to cover your face with a piece of cloth to combat the worst public health crisis in a century.
Yes, you can find “experts” on social media who will say otherwise. Yes, young people are less susceptible to the virus and are less likely to suffer severe symptoms.
But every case of COVID-19 in the schools can send a bunch of people home for up to 14 days. Sarasota Military Academy recently reported that two cases at its middle school resulted in 45 students needing to quarantine.
It would be worse without masks, and no one would be happy about that.
It’s less than two month to the end of the school year. By Aug. 10, when classes resume, millions more will be vaccinated and masks may be unnecessary.
But that’s the future. It’s not the case today.
