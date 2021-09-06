OUR POSITION: Labor Day 2021 is turning out to be a dud.
In most years, people lucky enough to have Labor Day off would be headed to Pioneer Days celebrations in Englewood, going to the beach, eating out or grilling in the back yard.
Unfortunately, the delta variant of COVID-19 has put a damper on what normally would be a busy time. It seems the past couple of years have been sabotaged by (take your pick) red tide, COVID-19 or hurricanes. And no place has been hit harder than Englewood.
The annual Pioneer Days festival was canceled for the second year in a row. No cardboard boat races, no parade and no dance. It’s a shame for the folks who look forward to the event every year and the committee that works hard to plan the events.
Not only has Pioneer Days suffered, but employees and business owners have seen a streak of bad luck that started in 2018 with an unusually high concentration of red tide that hung around for months and forced beachfront restaurants to suffer the consequences.
There were estimates of more than 2,000 tons of marine life statewide succumbing to the toxic algae prior to Labor Day that year. CNN ranked the red tide bloom in Florida as the sixth worse natural disaster in the nation for 2018, according to a Daily Sun story.
Jennifer Huber, tourism public relations manager for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau in 2018, said the impact of red tide hurt businesses all summer. One survey contended restaurants in the area lost more than $500,000 in the summer of 2018.
It was not a happy Labor Day that year.
Overall impact in Charlotte County, after a survey of 80 respondents, said losses for the year exceeded $2.1 million. Restaurants had to cut back staff and some, on the beach, had to close temporarily during the worst of the red tide.
“(Red tide) had a pretty dramatic impact across the board,” Keith Farlow, outgoing president of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce told The Daily Sun in December of 2018.
Most, if not all of Englewood businesses, even those not on Manasota Key fronting on the Gulf, saw impacts to a greater or lesser degree from red tide, Farlow suggested.
So, along comes 2019 and by the end of that year the COVID-19 virus had begun to take a toll on area businesses.
In 2020, at the height of the virus, Pioneer Days was called off.
And, as far as employees were concerned, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered eateries to maintain only 50% capacity during the coronavirus crisis.
Can you say “layoffs.”
Englewood Pioneer Days committee members were optimistic for a big event this year. The virus, supposedly, was on the decline and there was no serious red tide to worry about.
Then, Sarasota County announced the long-delayed start of construction along Dearborn Street, which includes tearing up Pioneer Plaza to install a band shell, sidewalks and restrooms. The loss of that facility and the upheaval of the street forced yet another cancellation of Pioneer Days.
No Pioneer Days, again, in 2021.
We can still celebrate America’s workers today. They’ve had a tough couple of years with COVID layoffs and red tide the main culprits. And employers are still struggling to come back from the worst of it all as the workforce seems to have dried up.
We have faith we’ll all come back stronger. American workers — and employers — will rise to the challenge.
Meanwhile, make the most of your Labor Day.
