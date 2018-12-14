If there’s one rule you can always bank on, it’s the law of unintended consequences.
The latest example comes from Sarasota County and involves the question whether county commissioners can proceed with what would have been a routine matter — vacating a portion of a road in Venice.
The problem is, a charter amendment that was passed by voters last month bars the commission from getting rid of county-owned rights of way “along or abutting any beach, river, creek, canal, lake, bay, gulf access or waterfront vistas.”
And this road has a “waterfront vista.” You can see a nearby water body from the road.
The charter change was brought to the ballot by a man on a mission angry about a small portion of a road on Siesta Key that was closed to vehicles in 1993. It passed.
And now: Hello, law of unintended consequences.
Is the Venice road issue simply a technicality that can be bypassed? Would anyone object to what seems routine? Or sue if the county took a chance and went ahead with it?
We’ll see. If nothing else, it will keep the lawyers busy.
