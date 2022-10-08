OUR POSITION: Volunteers and employees who stayed to protect animals at shelters and those who remained in harm’s way to serve as dispatchers, emergency workers and to man utilities, deserve our thanks.
If you stayed behind when Hurricane Ian was headed our way, there’s a good chance you have a relative or friend up north saying you were nuts.
Too many people failed to heed the warnings and stayed behind, only to find themselves in high water and/or homes battered by 155 mph winds that took out windows and snatched roofs that were holding back the rain. And the surprising part for many was how long Hurricane Ian lasted. For eight hours or more, by most accounts, the storm’s fierce wind kept howling and shaking homes as people huddled inside — many in closets or bathrooms which are deemed the safest places to be.
Those who stayed home by their own decision may think differently next time.
But how about those whose job it is to stay home? What do you say to the people who answered the call of duty and worked during Ian, or soon after its winds died down?
Hero is a word tossed around rather easily nowadays. But they were sure courageous. They were sure appreciated. And they had a big hand in helping many of us survive or get help after the storm.
The first people you think about are the emergency responders — police, firefighters especially. They hunkered down during the worst of the storm so they would be ready to help survivors as soon as the winds calmed enough for them to go back on the street.
They pulled people from wrecked homes. They sped victims to medical help wherever it could be found. And, they performed the worst job of all when they had to dive into flood waters to recover bodies or had to dig through debris to find someone who didn’t make it.
There were hundreds of people in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties faithful to their duties — hurricane or no hurricane.
Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores gave a shout out to those people in his weekly column.
He said he was “so proud of the efforts of our employees preparing the county and its residents for the storm. ... Even before the storm made landfall on the Lee County coast, hundreds of employees were staffing the Emergency Operations Center, fire stations, utility plants, shelters and other county facilities ...”
Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said every department in the city had people in place during the storm.
In an email to The Daily Sun, she said people who worked during the hurricane “included maintenance workers, right of way workers, operators, finance personnel, sanitation workers, engineers, GIS analyst, network analyst, procurement personnel, instrument technicians, SCADA analyst, utilities operators and of course, police and fire and city department Heads were also all in place.”
Sarasota County was no different.
“When county employees sign their contract, they are committing to serving the community in emergency roles during times of need and emergency activations, such as hurricanes,” Sara Nealeigh, media relations officer for Sarasota County Emergency Services, said in an email.
“Roles that county employees hold vary, to include working in the county’s Emergency Operations Center and Contact Center (3-1-1), evacuation centers, neighborhood points of distribution, as well as emergency personnel and field workers that are prepositioned before storm so they can help with recovery as soon as the storm passes.”
Some people stayed with animals in local shelters. They sought to calm scared dogs and cats while responding to any emergencies — like a failed roof, or rising water.
And, let’s not forget the volunteers with churches, nonprofits and other organizations who didn’t hesitate for a minute to begin putting relief efforts in place as soon as it was safe outside. They continue to feed and care for Ian survivors today.
We applaud all those who put their own lives in danger and stayed so they could help others.
