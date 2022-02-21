OUR POSITION: Kudos to the Florida Senate for rejecting a House bill that would take cash from school districts as retribution for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-mask mandates.
If your state legislator voted for a bill called “Putting Parents First Adjustment” it sounds like a good thing. But it’s not.
And thank goodness the people we voted to represent us in the Florida Senate agree.
You’ve probably read about the bill that is part of the budget drawn up by the House. It says, in so many words, that the state will take $200 from the budgets of 12 school district — including Sarasota County — because they passed a mandate for students to wear a mask.
Masks were controversial this past year. Parents belittled school board members, and Gov. Ron DeSantis came down hard on the 12 districts that required masks.
If somehow the bill makes it through the budget negotiations despite opposition by the Senate, it means Sarasota will lose $12 million in funding. That’s cheap though compared to Miami-Dade which could see $72 million extracted from its budget.
Lawmakers say the funding cuts would impact only the salaries of non-school site administrators making more than $100,000 per year. That could be true, but we don’t buy the idea that taking $72 million — or even $12 million — from a school district budget won’t have an impact.
We ask voters to remember that state representatives who are elected in Sarasota County— Fiona McFarland, Tommy Gregory, Will Robinson and James Buchanan all voted for the $105.3 billion House budget. And, so did Rep. Michael Grant who represents Charlotte County.
McFarland reiterated the cuts target “central school administrators’ pay as a consequence for defying the governor’s wishes on school mask mandates. He said he would not want to do anything to hurt students’ education.
Again, we are not naive enough to believe the loss of that amount of money will not have an impact on educating our students. How will the district make up the salary cuts for those people affected? Could good employees opt to go elsewhere?
The tough stance by Florida representatives on school districts is harsh.
During the height of the mask mandate controversy teachers were scared. Angry parents made threats at school district meetings. Sometimes up to 100 people spoke at the meetings criticizing the mandate. Protesters even showed up at the home of Sarasota School Board member Shirley Brown with lights, sirens and Trump flags, according to Brown. Some held signs saying “Shirley Brown needs to go.”
The mask mandate has been lifted now. But the aftershock continues.
We applaud members of the Florida Senate for not going along with the $200 million cut in school district budgets. Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, was especially instrumental in leaving that funding cut out of the Senate’s version of the budget.
The House and Senate have a week or so to iron out the differences in their budget proposals. We call on senators to hold fast in their convictions. The House and Gov. DeSantis — who initially was against taking the money from schools but flip-flopped last week — are only seeking retribution from people who did not agree with their thinking.
That’s not the way government is supposed to work.
