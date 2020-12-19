OUR POSITION: The fall Leapfrog Group report on the performance of area hospitals was encouraging.
When is a grade of ‘C’ something to be proud of?
If you’re a student who had faced failing, or when you’re a hospital that has shown improvement even though the grade might not indicate it so much.
That’s the situation our Charlotte County hospitals found themselves in after the latest Leapfrog scores were announced recently. While hospitals in neighboring Sarasota County excelled with straight A’s Charlotte’s three hospitals all checked in with a C — which in the case of Fawcett Memorial was a drop in rating.
Our hospitals in Sarasota can be excused if they are crowing a little bit. Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital should be especially proud. Two years ago the hospital was dealing with some negative publicity over some breakdowns in its infrastructure. Now, it’s raised its grade from a B to an A.
That makes a clean sweep of an A grade from Sarasota Memorial, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital — all across the county line.
Charlotte County’s hospitals — Fawcett Memorial, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte — earned straight C grades.
As one former CEO at Bayfront hospitals once told us, the difference between a B and C or B and A can be one or two negative interviews with former patients. Or it can be one lapse in cleaning up after a procedure.
And, in this year of the pandemic, there certainly is extra stress on short-staffed hospitals.
Leapfrog grades hospitals across the U.S. twice a year — spring and fall. It uses 27 quality and safety indicators to come up with the grades for more than 2,600 hospitals in the nation. A grade of C is the most common — although this grading period saw almost as many A grades with 34% earning the highest honor compared to 35% getting a C.
In an Anne Easker story in The Daily Sun, Bayfront Hospitals spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh said the company’s two hospitals here have improved their performance even if it did not show in the final grade they were awarded.
She said infection rates and overall patient experience were two categories where the hospitals earned good marks. She said having an adequate number of nurses to care for patients is an important goal that the hospitals have met and she noted that “effective” leadership has also been a strong point for Bayfront’s hospitals.
Despite dropping a grade, Fawcett Memorial spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin pointed to the recent Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award that had Fawcett ranked in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation. And, she noted, Fawcett was named Best Hospital by The Daily Sun readers for the 15th year in a row.
We’re comfortable with the goals and safety requirements of all our local hospitals.
Englewood Community Hospital and Venice Regional Bayfront stand out to us because of their smaller size — a fact that could play into their strong performances each year. Englewood has earned an A for 17 consecutive evaluations. The community hospital just across the county line has also been honored with the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award ranking it among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation, according to Benjamin.
We are proud of all our hospitals. Despite a pandemic stretching their resources they continue to provide a safe environment for their patients.
