OUR POSITION: Thunderbirds advance team breaks up the gloom.
It took Jason Markzon and Bryson Schuster 27 minutes to get to Punta Gorda from Daytona – about the same time it takes local commuters to travel U.S. 41 northbound from the bridge to Toledo Blade.
Of course, when your mode of transportation is an F-16 fighter jet, it doesn’t take long to get anywhere.
The advance team of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds performance team touched down at Punta Gorda Airport on Monday after performing a flyover at the Daytona 500. Markson, the pilot and an Air Force major, and Schuster, a tech sergeant in charge of aircraft maintenance, could not have arrived at a better time.
They came on the heels of the news that Western Michigan University had pulled the plug on its aeronautical program in Punta Gorda. They came with the news that the USAF Thunderbirds, one of the world’s elite air demonstration squadrons, would be performing at the Florida International Air Show in November.
Since 2017, Western Michigan had been offering pilot training and aviation maintenance technology programs here that led to a bachelor’s degree. The university announced Feb. 12 it would be closing its Punta Gorda location in August.
Bad news.
Markzon and Schuster came here to perform a site survey – “where we’re going to park, where we’re going to operate out of, where the crowd line is going to be. Pretty much every aspect,” Schuster said. “So far, so good.”
They stayed to chat with media members and community leaders.
For the better part of an hour, they talked about what they do, how they do it, and what it will mean to them to fly in Punta Gorda. It will be their last show of the 2019 season before they head home, and they will be stoked, they said.
“Everybody has been very friendly toward us, very receptive,” Markzon said. “We just really appreciate your friendship.”
Nice to have a flight group show enthusiasm.
Thanks, guys. Good visit.
