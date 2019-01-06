OUR POSITION: Intentional or not, Punta Gorda City Council has taken the first step toward removing pickleball from its current location in Gilchrist Park. It’s a good move.
Whether or not it was intentional, Punta Gorda City Council effectively took the first step toward removing pickleball from its current location in Gilchrist Park when it decided to cut the number of courts in half, from eight to four.
It tied the reduction to the construction of 16 outdoor courts at the proposed PicklePlex, which is on the grounds of Florida SouthWestern State College and far from any annoyed owners of million-dollar homes. Organizers point to late February for an opening.
At the same time, the City Council decided the courts at Gilchrist should be wrapped in an acoustic barrier to deaden the pickleball noise that annoys residents in the Historic District neighborhood across Retta Esplanade.
The plan also calls for a group to be formed to work on a long-term solution to the problem — a simmering feud between homeowners and pickleball enthusiasts until it boiled over during the Christmas holiday.
And it calls for parking on the grass to be banned. Many believe that should have been done months ago when Guitar Army was banned from parking on the grass at the other end of the park. At the time, however, the plan was to ban parking on the grass at the pickleball site once Phase II of refurbishing the park had begun. Once adopted, the ban would become permanent with diagonal street parking to be offered.
Parking on the grass was going to be banned regardless, although city officials say they hoped to have signs in and enforcement beginning Saturday.
The issue came to the fore when the City Council erroneously declared a moratorium on play over part of Christmas Eve and Christmas without presenting it as an agenda item and offering public input. A rare emergency meeting was held Dec. 23, a Sunday, to allow for public discussion after the fact. During that meeting, it was clear the residents across from the courts and the players were strongly opposed to each other’s perspective. A compromise was eventually accepted.
The contentious nature of the meeting brought to mind the question: When does a simple game become a public nuisance? Well, right now.
When the eight permanent courts — the only dedicated outdoor courts in Charlotte County — were completed in 2015, no one envisioned the amount of play they would get. Until the pickleballers came along, they were seldom-used tennis courts. The popularity of pickleball has exploded since then, and the game’s very popularity is the primary reason for the complaints. Pickleball is a noisy game to begin with. Multiply the constant thwak over long hours, and well, Gilchrist, we have a problem.
When the council met Wednesday, it was to discuss noise abatement in the wake of that meeting. Pickleball has become such an issue in town that the subject dominated two hours of a three-hour meeting. Not all of it was about Gilchrist. Some had to do with spending $43,000 to provide water and sewer to PicklePlex – an entirely separate issue that wound up being tied to the Gilchrist problem during lengthy discussion and to the eventual plan, which was approved unanimously.
During discussion, Councilman Gary Wein proposed the intriguing idea to build courts on an 11-acre parcel on Henry Street adjacent to History Park and the new Charlotte County Library. That’s the same piece of land the council decided not to sell to a developer in October 2016.
The idea of moving pickleball out of Gilchrist was kicked around in September 2017 but options at the time were rejected due to cost.
This might be a good time for that yet-to-be-formed group to take another look at relocating the courts entirely.
With so much play going on for so many hours, pickleball literally has outgrown the venue. The sport is too big to fit into a small park.
