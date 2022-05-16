OUR POSITION: It’s turtle time on our beaches. Help keep them safe.
It doesn’t seem that long ago that the last baby turtles of the nesting season were shimmying through the sand, weaving their way into the Gulf waters where they, hopefully, would survive.
Yet, here it is. Turtle nesting season has begun again and we all have a responsibility to help make it a safe and productive one.
Loggerhead sea turtles have already been seen nesting on Manastoa Key, according to the Coastal Wildlife Club, whose volunteers spend the season patrolling the beaches for nests and document the hatchings.
The season runs from May through October. The loggerheads, green and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are all considered threatened or endangered species. That means their nests are protected by federal and state statutes — so you could be in trouble if you mess with them.
Another ordinance to be aware of, if you live on or very near the beach, is one that requires property owners along the Gulf coast to shade or turn off any lights that shine onto the beach. Those lights, or even a smartphone, can disrupt the nesting turtles or confuse the hatchlings as they look for the Gulf waters.
Some other precautions we can make to help the turtles succeed in reproducing is to remove beach chairs and fill in any holes the kids, or adults, might dig to make sand castles etc.
These are all small things, but they make a difference in our Gulf coast nearing records for nestings the past couple of years.
If you followed these suggestions, then pat yourself on the back for a good job and thank those volunteers with the Coastal Wildlife Club for their dedication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.