OUR POSITION: The new tiny home community planned for Burnt Store Road is an example of creative thinking to help alleviate the lack of affordable workforce housing in Florida.
Hundreds of tiny homes are planned on Burnt Store Road just outside the Punta Gorda city limits.
Developer Simple Life Ventures wants to build 278 tiny houses on 70 acres near Notre Dame Boulevard. The homes will be 585 to 1,085 square feet. Another similar development by Simple Life in Polk County has tiny houses priced between $190,000 and $260,000.
Those price points are appealing considering the dramatic rise in home prices and apartment rents and the lack of affordable and “workforce” housing throughout the region and state. Just ask any renter trying to find a place to live for less than $1,500 per month.
Rising interest rates to combat high inflation will also price out some first-time and entry level buyers.
The region needs more housing options at more affordable price points. Otherwise, the affordable housing crisis is going to get worse and that feeds into labor shortages especially for jobs in front line sectors such as tourism, retail and restaurants.
Our communities need to see more creative and innovative approaches to help offer more housing options for seniors, workers and others.
That requires some level of buy-in from the private sector. We need to see more forward-thinking builders and designers bringing forth ideas and projects — including tiny and more affordable houses. We need real estate entrepreneurs and innovators to step forward.
It also requires significant encouragement from local governments via land-use policies, zoning and economic development programs.
The current affordable housing situation requires some fresh thinking, new ideas and potentially some tougher conversations with builders and developers.
