OUR POSITION: Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert is on target in criticizing the cost of renting tiny homes approved by commissioners.
Common sense seems to be in short supply on the Sarasota County Commission.
We say this because when commissioners approved a tiny homes apartment project in Venice, the idea was to offer something a little more affordable for potential renters. Or so we thought.
Everyone knows how rents have spiraled out of control in the past year and affordable housing for service workers, teachers, law enforcement and other workers who earn moderate wages has been difficult to find. City councils, county commissions and others continue to seek answers to the dilemma.
Tiny homes was considered one good idea.
The homes Sarasota County commissioners approved were to be 750-square-foot units. The consensus thinking was a home half the size of a normal two or three-bedroom should be cheaper to build and cheaper to rent. At least that is the common sense thinking.
When Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert heard the price range for rents at the Venice project would be $1,900 to $2,300, she expressed outrage. Detert, not known to hold anything back, told her fellow commissioners last week that she was upset and that the prices being talked about were unacceptable.
We agree.
How could commissioners justify those prices — about the same as a two-bedroom, more-than 1,000-square-foot unit is renting for in Sarasota County?
Detert said she believes developers of the project stole a good idea — and we would add, with dollar signs dancing in their heads.
Detert requested Administrator Jonathan Lewis and county staff review the ordinance allowing for tiny homes and see where the language could be tweaked to make sure the units are affordable.
We’re not pleased that her fellow commissioners seemed to be far less disturbed by the high rents as Detert.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said the ordinance was “fairly new,” and that the problem was one of supply and demand.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler backed up Cutsinger and added that options for development of affordable housing were limited.
Yes, that’s right Mr. Ziegler and that is why the tiny homes project seemed like such a good idea.
Ziegler said the only option for more affordable housing west of Interstate 75 would be to build taller and that people were against that. That leaves the option of going wider and that can only be done west of I-75 and people there opposed that idea also.
“As a commission, we have to decide how to navigate both,” Ziegler said in a Daily Sun story.
Ziegler brought up an idea that has been approached before and that is finding a way to develop the nearly vacant Sarasota Square Mall into more affordable housing units.
We’re certainly not opposed to that idea. But it’s an idea that has no momentum at the present since the mall property is not for sale that we know of and even if it was the time line to buy it, develop a plan, hire a developer and then build would take years.
Lewis said he and staff would work on a report concerning the tiny homes project. Meanwhile, Sarasota County may have wasted time and a good idea thinking the tiny homes would provide some relief.
Why other commissioners were not as upset as Detert is puzzling to us.
