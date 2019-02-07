OUR POSITION: Sarasota County considers incentives for smaller, affordable homes.
The tiny homes craze is the sort of “movement” that kick-starts popular TV series on specialty cable networks, that drives media attention and sends Google trend lines spiking.
It’s a romantic notion for people encumbered with a lifetime of accumulations, and it’s an attractive, low-cost housing option for singles or couples.
Florida knows tiny homes: They called them trailer parks, then tidied up the nomenclature to mobile home parks, even though the prefab, slab-top units were usually immobile. Even today, mobile and prefab homes pay vehicle registration fees through the Department of Transportation. They’re not “real” estate.
Mobile homes are all over the place here, still. If you’re lucky enough (except in hurricane season), you can still buy a tiny house (mobile home) just yards from the beach (Gulf to Bay park on Manasota Key, for instance). Or an old-time park with minis among tall shade trees (the Shady Haven or Oak Grove parks, again in Englewood.)
They are convenient, efficient and relatively cheap. Nice, easy living. Great second homes, which is why they’ve been popular here over the decades.
Today’s tiny homes — the ones featured on TV shows like “Tiny House Nation” — are prefabs with total square footage in the hundreds. They are often artfully designed. One great example are Katrina Cottages (Google it), which were developed after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.
The cottages were touted as alternatives to plastic-aluminum FEMA trailers — the same temporary housing that filled a field near the airport in Punta Gorda after Hurricane Charley in 2004. One website described them as “a dignified alternative to FEMA trailers.” Anyone who spent time here in the FEMA model will, no doubt, agree.
Katrina Cottages are tidy and pretty. We’ve seen some in mobile home parks. Beyond that, rare.
Seizing on the tiny home “movement,” and responding to pressures for more affordable-housing options, local governments have been trying to tweak land-use regulations. A Page 1 story by the Sun’s Warren Richardson recently noted Sarasota County commissioners will discuss zoning changes in March that would allow more mini-home development. They may change codes to to permit “half-dwelling units,” about 750 square feet total. These would be permitted in multi-family districts, preferably near larger employers or on bus routes. Zoning regs — such as required parking spaces — would be relaxed.
However, last year they opted not to allow lesser tiny-home regulations in neighborhoods zoned for single-family housing. So, in essence, they’d be forcing minis into park-like neighborhoods.
And even that could meet resistance.
Consider the experience of Cape Coral, which last year considered a “micro-cottage develompent” said to be the first of its kind in Southwest Florida. City planners loved the idea. The City Council did too. Initially.
When local opposition rose as regulations were being developed, the council backed off.
The reason?
According to the Naples Daily News, existing homeowners didn’t want to a tiny-home enclave in their backyard; it might hurt property values.
So it goes. A good, practical idea that might meet a real need is beaten back by NIMBYs.
If nothing else, we’ve still got good ole trailer parks.
