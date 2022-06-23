OUR POSITION: The 50th anniversary of the federal Title IX civil rights law is today.
Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in school, universities and other educational organizations that receive federal funding.
That funding includes federal grants and federally backed student loans. Those are huge moneymakers for colleges, universities and other schools.
U.S. higher education totals an estimated $1.1 trillion, according to Zion Market Research.
Title IX’s 37 words have helped level the playing field for women’s sports and other programs by rectifying some historical and contemporary gender inequities.
The federal civil rights statute has given students, teachers and watchdogs the ability to take on and find remedies for some of those inequities.
That includes sexual and other harassment and mistreatment of women and girls. That legal weapon has been critical to taking on cultures of harassment in classrooms and ivory towers.
Otherwise, victims (often students) would have their mistreatment complaints discounted, dismissed and swept under the rug.
Still, there should be legitimate analysis of how and when Title IX is used (and not used) to take on institutional inequities.
Title IX has also been integral to the growth and evolution of girls’ and women’s sports.
School districts and universities have been required to invest in women’s and girls’ sports and programs in order to avoid Title IX violations.
Before 1972 and Title IX, less than 32,000 women participated in college athletics, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Now, 222,920 women take part in college sports, according to the legal group. That is a seven-fold increase.
The expansion of girls and women’s sports and other programs translates into more opportunities to go to college, to get scholarships and to develop professional paths.
It is also worth analyzing who has benefited from those expanding opportunities and which communities and populations might still face gender, class and racial barriers.
There is also a legitimate debate to be had on whether, when and how to apply Title IX’s sex-based discrimination protections to sexual orientation and gender identity.
We hope those discussions can move beyond divisive partisan politics. We also hope that both sides of the political divide remember that no one (regardless of their political, cultural or social stripes) deserves to be bullied, mistreated or harassed at schools or on campus.
No one deserves that at school or work.
We certainly have a ways to go in terms of a more equitable society.
Women are still paid on average less than men. Too many women and girls face mistreatment in classrooms and workplaces. That includes workplaces and schools beyond the ivory towers and corporate codes of ethics.
While Title IX has been essential to girls’ and women’s sports, there are still the realities that football and men’s basketball drive athletic departments because of their financial prowess.
College and high school athletic departments will have to navigate how to balance the goals of gender equity with financial and economic realities. We hope that balance values girls’ and women’s sports while not sacrificing other men’s sports beyond the big money makers.
Title IX’s 50th anniversary is a chance to look back at how the statute has impacted higher education, workplaces and one of America’s prime cultural institutions — sports.
Going forward, applications of Title IX should do their best to avoid our divisive partisan politics and to stay rooted in its primary cause of creating more equitable classrooms and campuses.
Title IX’s cause is too important to become political and cable news fodder.
