OUR POSITION: While there are many needs the Legislature should be addressing, a bill that would push for toll roads is worthy of passage.
Lawmakers in Tallahassee are flirting with the idea of spending billions of dollars to build toll roads in the middle of the state.
Senate Bill 7068 has passed the Senate and could get a green light if the House, as expected according to a Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau story, sends the bill straight to the floor for a vote.
The idea of a north-south corridor to ease the crowding on Interstates 75 and 95 is not new. As Florida grows, those two main highways, even after expansion, are struggling to accommodate all the traffic — especially in “season.” The fact there is ample vacant land in Florida’s interior, mostly farmland, is an enticing nugget for those who would build roads parallel to the interstates.
It’s an idea this newspaper floated more than a decade ago, arguing that the land would not get any cheaper.
And the only thing that has changed since then is that we have even more people and more traffic. And, while the land is more costly now, it will continue to grow in value the longer we wait.
Several groups like the Sierra Club, argue the fragile ecosystems in the state are already in enough danger from growth, mining and farming without pouring more asphalt over them.
Florida Senate President Bill Galvano is all for the toll roads.
He predicts they could be an economic boost to counties that are not near the coast and unable to share in Florida’s tourism gold mine. That’s because, according to the Herald/Times, the bill would bring more than roads to the designated areas. It would mean water, sewer and internet access — ingredients for growth and prosperity for any community looking to cash in on newcomers.
There are no maps yet, but those in the know have an idea where the proposed roads would go. And their predictions would mean big bucks for some of Florida’s richest landowners.
Thomas Peterffy, Florida’s richest man, owns hundreds of acres of land in Taylor County, where one proposed road would be built, according to the Herald/Times. Peterffy is worth $18.5 billion and just happens to be on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign finance team.
We understand the concern by environmentalists who only wish to keep Florida’s waters clean, its habitat secure and maintain the ecosystem that sustains the wildlife, rivers, lakes, beaches and forests so many move here for.
But toll roads, which eventually may pay for themselves, and at the least their maintenance, could be a life-saving addition to areas where hurricane evacuation is a problem now. Everyone remembers the clogged interstates during Hurricane Irma.
Toll roads are the best idea to prevent another stalled evacuation and to make our busy highways a little safer.
