OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s tourism arm are pushing for people to come to Florida at a time the coronavirus is infecting 1,500 to 2,500 people a day.
We can’t blame Gov. DeSantis, or anyone in Florida for that matter, for wanting to light a fire under the tourism business. The coronavirus has taken a toll on the state — wiping out needed tourism tax revenue and hurting hotels, theme parks and restaurants that rely on the visitors.
Last week, Visit Florida and the governor combined to announce a campaign they hope will make up some of the lost revenue and fill the void for the many big events that have been canceled. Not only have we lost out on a number of sports events — two-thirds of the Major League Baseball season, spring training and motor car racing — but some large concerts and events like the state fair, the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale and the Art Basel Miami Beach were canceled. The state has lost an estimated 520,000 tourism jobs during the downturn.
LOVEFL is the name of the plan to lure more tourists here and, just as important, encourage Floridians to visit other parts of the state.
The big question is are people ready to travel to Florida again with COVID-19 still active. The state still has more than 100 people a day dying from the virus and a couple thousand or more being infected. And that’s with some tight restrictions still in place on bars and theme parks. Broward County, a huge tourist destination, still has theaters and major attractions shut down and Orlando’s theme parks are operating at 50% or less.
The governor, however, says it’s time. Maybe past time, he hinted as he questioned whether the state should ever have shut down its beaches.
Before tourism can even begin to reach the numbers we normally expect as far as hotel stays and tax income, people must feel safe in Florida.
While we agree the virus seems to be slowing down, Florida is still one of the half-dozen or so states in the nation with the highest daily infection rates. And, as we said earlier, we are notching those numbers with some of our larger population areas still in Stage 1 of the recovery process.
The cruise industry has parked its ships until November. Large venues are still laying people off — Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Miami plans to let 1,500 employees go it was announced Friday.
Whether people will buy into an ad campaign that Florida is open and ready to offer up opportunities for memories of a lifetime is questionable. Especially if those memories end up being of them stricken with a potentially deadly disease they can take home to family and friends.
We can’t argue with the governor and Visit Florida about the need. But whether or not the campaign — and the cost of it — should be put off until the holidays or even early 2021 is something we hope they considered.
Whether it’s too early for a tourism campaign, only time will tell.
But, we guess you can’t blame a guy for trying.
