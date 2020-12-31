OUR POSITION: Three suicides at the Charlotte County Jail in two months call for a review of protocol in our opinion.
When Doug James Gow committed suicide at the Charlotte County Jail the day after Christmas, it was the third such death in two months at the facility.
Coincidence? Bad luck? Not enough supervision?
We can’t answer that question. But the number seems high — especially given that none of the inmates, we know of, were of particular high risk for taking their life.
Gow, 57, was listed as homeless. He was arrested on a petty theft charge just three days before his death.
In October, an Englewood man facing charges of child molestation was found dead in his cell the morning his criminal arraignment was scheduled.
In November, a 25-year-old mother was found unresponsive in her cell two days after being jailed on drug charges. She died five days later at a local hospital.
In each of these incidents, corrections officers at the jail responded as trained and gave emergency care. It just wasn’t enough.
The Daily Sun sent Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell questions about the suicides and, although he did not respond directly to us, he answered most of them in a blog Monday.
“When a person within the Charlotte County Jail needs emergency medical treatment, a corrections deputy is trained to assist with this event until a medical professional can assist. This assistance may include wound care, clearing of an airway, CPR, or usage of an AED,” the sheriff said in his post. The sheriff added that each deputy is given training in CPR in basic training and again when hired by the CCSO.
We asked if inmates are screened for high risk of suicide and/or if inmates who are high risk are checked on more often than the normal 60-minute check corrections officers are required to make on occupants of jail cells.
The sheriff responded that “any person that is determined to be in danger of self-harm is placed on a ‘direct observation’ status. This status restricts the number of items allowed to the person and requires a staff member to view this person directly.
“There are other psychological checks or edicts for inmates that are not in danger of self-harm but may require more vigilance. Each inmate is classified based on arrest history and crime, sex, as well as medical and mental health needs. Per Florida Model Jail Standards, depending upon their classification, they are then housed in a specific area and given direct observation, 15, 30, or 60-minute checks.”
Prummell continued, saying that “a licensed mental health practitioner is also available during normal working hours to see inmates that are in mental health distress or that have been placed on a psychological watch. The mental health practitioner works with a psychiatrist to assure that the socialization, medical needs, and therapy needs are completed.”
All this sounds professional and normal. Perhaps it is a run of bad luck for the county jail to have three suicides in two months. Maybe the inmates’ evaluations weren’t performed soon enough with the holidays and pandemic playing havoc with schedules?
To foresee something in a person that could trigger a suicide is not a perfect science. We’ve seen that in people who are not in jail — sometimes kids who seem normal even.
So we’re not ready to point fingers at the sheriff or the jail staff. The sheriff in particular has always been keenly aware of the need for better mental health treatment in Charlotte County and has worked closely with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care on programs involving inmates or lawbreakers.
Still, no one should learn their loved one has killed themselves in jail. Their safety is the responsibility of the CCSO. We hope the sheriff and his entire staff are ramping up awareness in light of these tragic deaths.
