OUR POSITION: The so-called “dark money” that has infected our local election for the Charlotte County Airport Authority is another example of a decision on campaign financing that has gone off the rails.
The purity of elections in our country was tainted in 2010. That’s when the Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that corporations and unions could spend unlimited money to support, or attack, a political candidate. That ruling is called Citizens United and it’s been a controversial decision in every local, state and national election since.
Even before 2010, it was not always easy to know who supported who. Shadowy political action committees (PACs) and slippery donors always attempted to influence elections by funneling extra cash to candidates. But Citizens United opened the floodgates.
Unlike PACs, there are now Super PACs that can raise untold millions from corporations, unions and other groups with no limit on the size of their donations. And, what makes it so corrupt in our eyes is the fact that it is almost impossible to trace where the money came from. Both parties, Republicans and Democrats, have taken advantage of Citizens United.
Recent events concerning the District 1 seat on the Charlotte County Airport Authority are an example of the problem.
Political veteran Bob Starr is vying for the seat against newcomer Vanessa Oliver. When a flier showed up in mailboxes recently discrediting Starr as someone who was not a Trump supporter, the fur began to fly.
The mailer asks the Republican voter (no Democrats or Independents can vote in this primary because of a write-in candidate) “Whose side is Bob Starr really on?” It insinuates Starr is not loyal to the Republican party or Trump.
The accusations lit a fire under Starr, who says he has been a life-long Republican and has always supported Trump.
So who is making these claims that are meant to hurt Starr’s campaign? Well, that’s the bonus question.
Oliver said she knows nothing about it. Starr and his supporters are mumbling that her father, Rep. Michael Grant, the Republican whip in the Florida Legislature, likely had something to do with it. Grant denies it. He said he hasn’t “even seen the mailer. I don’t know how (Starr) could allege that.”
The best Sun reporter Daniel Sutphin could do to trace who paid for the mailer pointed to a Trump Committee PC, a PAC with a Lakewood Ranch address registered in June with the Division of Elections. The chairman is listed as Steve Vernon, who the Sun was unable to reach for comment.
Eric Robinson, a Republican member of the Sarasota County School Board and a behind-the-scenes political activist, is the committee treasurer. Robinson, however, said he is a friend of Starr’s and he knows nothing about the mailer or who sent it.
See. That’s why this whole Citizens United concept is bad for politics.
Maybe it doesn’t matter who funded it.
We believe Grant and Oliver when they say they know nothing about it. We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt there. Perhaps it is someone Starr has offended in the past when he was a Charlotte County commissioner or heading up the Republican Executive Committee. Or, maybe it was a colleague in the Legislature who thought he would do Grant’s daughter a favor and who didn’t bother to clear it with Oliver.
Whatever, whoever, is responsible it is a great example of a terrible trend in politics. Big money spent on attack ads and no one to take responsibility for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.