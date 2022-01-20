OUR POSITION: When a 110-mph tornado hit areas near South Gulf Cove Sunday morning, emergency responders, good neighbors and others were there to offer aid.
It’s almost impossible to imagine anything good coming out of being shocked and shaken by a 110-mph tornado tearing the roof off your home.
And people in Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Holiday Lakes mobile home park can attest to the fright they felt as some of them watched their homes torn apart while they clung to hope they wouldn’t be hurt or killed Sunday morning.
The tornado, rare for our area, touched down twice along the Cape Haze peninsula. Meteorologists say the level 1 funnel was 50-feet wide and traveled more than two miles altogether before disappearing. By far the most damage was done at Gasparilla Mobile Estates but residents of Holiday Lakes also suffered some badly damaged homes and the roof was partially taken off Gasparilla Marina.
When it was over, 21 homes were declared uninhabitable and 12 others damaged at the two parks.
That’s the bad news. There was plenty of good news, including the fact that somehow, someway no one was injured or killed.
There was even more good news inasmuch as the response by Charlotte County’s emergency crews, FP&L, the state and concerned neighbors was a wonderful example of meeting the challenge and showing care and compassion for others.
The minute the wind stopped, neighbors were going door to door to check on residents.
According to a Daily Sun story, Jim Rutherford, who had lived in Village of Holiday Lake only six months ago, was impressed with all the neighbors who showed up to check on him and help him deal with the damage to his home after its windows were blown out.
People whose homes were damaged gathered at the clubhouses to assess their situation. They were quickly offered shelter by the county at Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood. Surprisingly, though, no one took the county up on the offer to spend the night as they were able to find shelter with friends or neighbors.
Charlotte County and Englewood firefighters and emergency crews were on the scene within minutes Sunday.
FP&L crews were able to restore power to almost every residence by 2 p.m.
Department of Emergency Management and Red Cross showed up in hours.
A meteorologist from the National Weather Service was on site by noon.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex came to assess the situation.
Representatives from the county’s Building Department, including Director Ben Bailey, also surveyed the damage first hand.
And, the Charlotte County Commission met first thing Monday morning to declare a state of emergency. Their quick action allows an early start for individuals whose homes were damaged or destroyed to apply for emergency aid. Hopefully they can get help from either FEMA or the Small Business Administration with low-interest loans or other aid.
From the first few minutes after the tornado moved on, everyone reacted exactly the way you would hope. The organization by county and state authorities was impressive. And the collective concern shown by neighbors and others was touching.
We hope no one ever has to face the scare the residents of those parks dealt with Sunday. But, if such a thing happens again it is comforting to know the plan is in place to deal with it quickly and that people here are more than willing to reach out and help their neighbor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.