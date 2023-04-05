OUR POSITION: The Florida Legislature focused on education this year and has already passed several bills that will give the governor and Legislature greater control of our schools.
If anyone paid attention to what happened to the Sarasota County School Board after the 2022 election, they saw a Republican blueprint for education in Florida.
A slate of conservative Republican-backed candidates, approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, spent unheard of money to win three seats on the School Board and gain a 4-1 advantage on the board. They immediately let go a quality superintendent who angered DeSantis by requiring masks and shutting down schools in the height of the pandemic.
They are now focusing on curriculum and addressing books in the schools’ libraries. And, they have done little if anything to squash nasty comments hurled toward the one remaining liberal-leaning member of the School Board at public meetings.
Several bills passed this year give the governor and Legislature much more power to direct Florida’s schools’ curriculum.
And, a bill that opens up private schools to anyone in the state and gives families vouchers to send their children to private or charter schools passed even though the actual cost to taxpayers is a moving target. At the same time the move to give financial aid to so many students threatens to drastically cut money used to run the state’s public schools.
Here’s a look at bills that will impact education in Florida:
• The House voted along straight party lines to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 31) that forces partisan school board elections with each candidate signifying their party. The amendment, if approved by 60% of voters in the 2024 elections, would override a current requirement that races be non-partisan.
• CS/HB 1467 establishes 12-year term limits for school board members, and modifies school district requirements for instructional materials, including instructional materials in school libraries and media centers to provide increased oversight over, and public access to, all materials used in instruction.
Each district school board that holds meetings of committees convened for the purpose of selecting instructional materials for recommendation to the district school board must be noticed and open to the public, and must include parents of district students.
• One bill that affects schools makes sure there is no requirement for vaccines — COVID we assume — to visit or attend any public education facility in the state and gives the governor authority to overrule any local emergency order that would shut down schools or require vaccines or masks to attend.
• House Bill (HB) 1 expands school choice options for all students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap. That opens the flood gates for 1.3 million students to learn full time in a school of their family’s choosing. The law will not only give Florida a reputation as the nation’s leader in school choice but will possibly give it the largest private school enrollment in the nation.
• The Legislature expanded a 2022 law that prevents instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in early school grades, approving a measure that would broaden the prohibition through eighth grade.
HB 1069 also restricts how teachers and students can use preferred pronouns in schools and outlines a process for people to object to instructional materials and school-library books.
The 2022 law bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law, called Parental Rights in Education, drew much national attention when first introduced. Opponents have called it the “don’t say gay” law.
Stay tuned. The governor and Legislature are not finished.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.