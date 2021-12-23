OUR POSITION: We were hoping for a higher number but the compromise by Charlotte County commissioners on impact fees plays well with most citizens and shows the willingness of commissioners to seek solutions without poisoning a good working relationship.
When the final call was made last week, Charlotte County commissioners had raised impact fees on new home construction to $5,660. That is a 28% increase from the current $4,409. The new fees will begin in 90 days.
Even with the hike in fees, people who build a new home in Charlotte County will be paying less than they would in Lee County, Sarasota County and North Port — a lot less. That was our argument all along — to take advantage of this opportunity to raise needed money for infrastructure while they can. Because of a new state law, counties and cities are restricted how much they can raise impact fees — unless they can show hardship.
And that’s where we give our commissioners a thumbs up. They had to courage to take that caveat in the law and exploit it to gain some needed revenue. Other counties and municipalities will surely do the same but it is not automatic. The county had to show it badly needed the income.
And it does.
With no increase in impact fees, the county would face a $65 million shortfall in funds to pay for planned road and sidewalk projects, Budget Director Gordon Burger told commissioners.
According to The Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert, there will still be almost a $10 million shortfall in revenue for transportation projects. To help make up for that shortfall, commissioners agreed that all impact fees collected now will fund transportation projects. In the past, about $1,400 went to other projects including parks, libraries, fire and police facilities.
Not every commissioner was happy with the result last week. Commissioner Chris Constance was the only “no” vote, insisting Charlotte County’s fees should be equal or at least close to those of its neighbors.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo also made his case for a higher fee, saying: “we’re in a perpetual state of construction. We’ve been discovered. The jig is up. We’re the best waterfront value in the state.”
In our opinion, Tiseo rightly stated that a higher fee will not send a prospect scurrying to another county to build if they like Charlotte.
Commissioner Ken Doherty wanted to stick to a fee of $5,500. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch — always looking for a compromise — amended that to $5,660 and Tiseo tried to raise it to $6,289. Tiseo’s figure had no chance since an impact fee change now requires a super majority, in this case, a 4-1 vote.
Doherty acquiesced and the final figure was set at $5,660 — much lower than the maximum fee of $9,789 the county is allowed to charge.
We’re pleased our commissioners had the foresight to work around a Tallahassee law that handcuffs cities and counties on collecting impact fees. And they completed the process — not without some disagreement — but keeping to their reputation as a board that can work together and move on if things don’t work out as one of two members would like.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.