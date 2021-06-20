OUR POSITION: Port Charlotte’s Town Center mall is not doomed, but has an opportunity to come back strong, and we can help.
First we lost Sears.
Then we said goodbye to Macy’s.
Then the Subway, for Pete’s sake.
Yes, too many businesses have left Port Charlotte’s Town Center mall.
And yes, we’ve heard the doom and gloom talk around town.
The Town Center mall is dead. Its owner has filed for bankruptcy. It’s a ghost town. They’re going to tear it down.
Not so fast.
Our mall is still a great place to shop, eat, see a movie. And there are plans afloat to make it an even more attractive destination. Of course we’re not privy to those plans, but we have been told privately that the owners of the only mall in Charlotte County are optimistic about its future.
The news that broke earlier in the week that the owners of the mall had filed for bankruptcy was indeed an alarming development. But anyone who has ever owned a business — especially a big business that spans the nation — knows filing bankruptcy is akin to taking a time out in sports. Let’s catch our breath, maybe put in a sub and go back and win the game.
Washington Prime Group, the Columbus, Ohio-based owner of more than 100 malls across the nation, plans to win this game.
Reasons given for filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy were no surprise. The pandemic forced the mall to close temporarily in 2020 and, even after it reopened, its Regal Cinemas theater remained closed for months — robbing the mall of a major magnet for shoppers.
During the pandemic too many people became comfortable with shopping online. So even after stores began to reopen, people stayed home. Some of them were still afraid of catching the virus. Others just liked having their stuff delivered — even if it sometimes doesn’t fit.
Now that the pandemic has slowed and masks are no longer required everywhere, the mall hopes to rebound.
Representatives of Washington Prime Group said as much in a story published in The Daily Sun this past Tuesday.
In a generic email, WPG said the company “determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic ...”
“The company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right-size its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward,” said Lou Conforti, CEO and director.
WPG said the Chapter 11 will have no impact at all on the mall’s operation or the continuing work to fill the vacancies left by Sears and Macy’s and other smaller units in the mall.
What is alarming, and sad, to us is the appearance that local shoppers are showing signs of giving up on the mall. There is very little foot traffic and cars are sparse in the parking lot.
If we want our mall to thrive and bounce back from the pandemic, we must support it. There are good shopping destinations remaining in the mall — not the least of which are Bealls, Dillard’s and JCPenney. The food court remains open and Regal Cinemas is offering a full slate of first-run movies.
If you haven’t been to the mall for a while, check it out. Sure, it’s not the bustling location it was two years ago. But it’s a place to find all sorts of products — shoes, clothes, video games, nail salons, etc — under one roof. And that’s what malls are all about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.