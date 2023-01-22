OUR POSITION: There is no quick fix to the lack of synchronization of traffic lights or the sparse lighting along major roadways like State Road 776 between Port Charlotte and Englewood.
If you feel frustrated sitting through two red lights along U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) before you can turn, welcome to the club.
If you think it’s darker than it should be for your drive home at night along State Road 776 (McCall Road) in Englewood, you’re not alone.
And, if you’re questioning when your street sign may reappear so people can find your home, just hold tight.
The simple answer to all these question is it just takes time. A lot of time.
Problems with street signs, red lights and street lighting are the responsibility of various agencies and all of them are “overwhelmed,” says Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
Most red lights and the synchronizing of the string of stop lights along U.S. 14 through Port Charlotte is the responsibility of the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT is also responsible for making sure the lights along McCall Road are working properly.
The street signs that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are Charlotte County’s to replace.
Needless to say, there is more work to do than can be accomplished overnight.
Deutsch gave a couple of examples of how extensive — and frustrating — the work will be.
“Look at the light at Harbor (Boulevard) and U.S. 41,” he noted. “If I am going east on Harbor and get to 41, but a car is headed west and gets to the intersection first, they get a left-hand turn arrow and I have to sit through the next light change. The county runs that light and others like the one at Edgewater and U.S. 41.
“But, the three worst lights are at Forrest Nelson and 41, State Road 776 and Flamingo and Veterans and Cochran by Home Depot. And all those lights are the responsibility of the state.
“It’s going to take a year I think to get those lights (synchronized).”
To grasp the enormity of the problem, talk to Tracy Doherty, public relations manager for Charlotte County.
“We have 95% of the 80,519 signs maintained by Charlotte County impacted by Hurricane Ian,” she said. “And the problem with synchronizing the lights is that the auto detection system (that trips lights) was damaged.”
Doherty says progress is being made. In October and November, 16,947 critical stop, yield and one-way signs and 70 school zone flashing lights were corrected.
Signs in school zones and hospital zones were the priority. Others will be fixed as soon as possible, she said.
Meanwhile, FDOT has hired a restoration contractor to work on permanent repairs to the auto detection system, lights and light poles along McCall and other roadways.
In Sarasota County, 1,873 signs have been repaired or replaced, according to Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson.
“We have 145 open sign repair/replacement tickets to address but that number is expected to grow as we continue to find more damaged/missing signs that have not been reported,” Anderson said in an email to The Daily Sun.
The challenge is obviously enormous for every county impacted by Hurricane Ian. It’s good to know school zones and other key areas were a priority.
Regular street name signs, which we’ve noticed people have placed on the ground so they can be seen in most instances, may take weeks or months to replace. They must be made over and then put back on poles — a big job.
Just like all the roofs that must be replaced, it’s going to take time and patience.
