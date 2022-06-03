OUR POSITION: Finally, a nationwide issue that draws bipartisan support, including that of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
It is a challenge to get political partisans on the same page these days.
Just check out the constant outrage on social media and cable news networks.
So, we had to take positive notice when Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a conservative Republican, found some common ground with her Democratic counterparts in other states.
Moody and 40 other state attorneys general want the Biden administration and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to enact a measure that helps human trafficking survivors rebuild their finances and credit after escaping captivity and forced servitude.
The list of attorneys general includes conservative Republicans as well as Democratic prosecutors from California, New Jersey, Maryland and Oregon. To get Moody and New York Attorney General Letitia James on the same side of an issue is a fete.
The push aims to help those who have been trafficked, including young women forced into prostitution and immigrant laborers at clandestine drug labs, illegal marijuana grows and other illicit businesses.
Congress passed the Debt Bondage Repair Act became law in December 2021. It tells financial agencies not to disclose adverse items on a person’s credit report while they were a trafficking victim.
That will help them apply for housing, car loans and their own bank accounts and credit cards. Otherwise, those victims have a difficult time — including finding work when many employers will run credit reports and background checks.
This is an issue and cause worth the support. Moody and her bipartisan cohorts deserve accolades for addressing the trafficking problem which can include children.
We hope they find common ground on other issues in helping the vulnerable and mistreated.
Moody said more than a quarter of human trafficking survivors report credit cards and bank accounts were opened in their name by their traffickers
“Traffickers can then mismanage the victim’s account, resulting in harm to their credit. This harm can linger for years after survivors have escaped their trafficking. Restoring financial independence is a crucial component of a survivor’s recovery. By regaining control over their finances, survivors reclaim and reassert their personhood in defiance of their traffickers. This takes bravery and time,” Moody said in a letter to the federal agency charged with implementing the credit repair act.
Moody is also chairing a bipartisan anti-trafficking panel established by the National Association of Attorneys General.
Florida has the third highest per capita rate of human trafficking among U.S. states trailing only Nevada and Mississippi, according to state and federal agencies.
The problem includes human smuggling and the sexual exploitation of children. Law enforcement and nonprofit agencies report young girls as young as ages 11 and 12 can be forced into sex trades.
As many as 20 million women, men and children are trafficked worldwide with as many as half of those victims under the age of 18.
Trafficking victims don’t have lobbyists, partisan fundraisers or cable news and social media ideologues advocating their cause. This is an issue about protecting and rescuing our most vulnerable from society’s most exploitative.
The partisan lines divide Americans and Floridians on numerous hot-button issues including guns, abortion, LGBTQ rights and race.
The schisms are deep with too many politicians and their minions caring more about election results and fundraising totals. Fighting trafficking is a worthy issue and a welcome sight to see prosecutors coming together.
