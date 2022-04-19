OUR POSITION: Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties have efficient door-to-door transit systems that can get people where they are going for little or no cost.
If you moved here from a larger city "up north" it may be hard to believe you can make a phone call and be picked up at your home and taken to just about any destination in Charlotte or Sarasota counties.
Both county governments have long ago implemented the door-to-door service and both either have already improved the service or have a plan to make it even more efficient and quick.
Sarasota County adopted a mobility-on-demand service about eight months ago to replace what they thought was an inefficient bus route. So far, the results have been super.
"It's exceeded all our original projections," Sarasota County Area Transit Director Jan Grogg, told the Daily Sun.
The largest improvement in ridership is being seen in North Port, where the 2019 number of users in the city showed 22,403 trips at a cost per passenger ranging from about $26 to about $29. In the past eight months, however, ridership is up to 35,697 trips at an average cost of around $13.
The Venice/Englewood area's data from 2019 showed 58,297 trips at a cost of about $17, or even up to $77 per ride. In the past eight months there have been 41,164 trips costing only about $15 per trip.
The significant savings and added ridership is great news.
Under the new system a client can call or use a mobile app and a bus will arrive within 30 minutes on average.
Charlotte County hasn't progressed to that level yet, but its transit system is still a bargain and a convenience for people who don't have a car.
Charlotte County Transit Manager Rick Kolar said the county is preparing to go to bid for software that could put it on the same level as Sarasota as far as calling for a ride on the same day. And, when a vendor is selected, the only challenge for Charlotte County will be drivers.
"Our ridership is back up to about 70% of what it was," Kolar said, alluding to a drop-off during the pandemic. The system is seeing 250 to more than 300 riders a day right now compared to a previous norm of around 500 a day. The drop-off is mostly because of the need for more drivers.
"Right now we just need drivers. That's a nationwide issue."
Kolar said he has been in contact with Sarasota County officials about potential vendors and is hopeful he can move forward with putting out bids for an enhanced system soon.
Right now, Charlotte County is offering free rides - a leftover perk from the pandemic - for anyone who calls a day or two ahead for an appointment. "Sometimes we have cancelations and can pick you up the same day, Kolar added.
Charlotte County buses and vans begin their service at 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
The program is mostly federally funded with Charlotte County picked up about 30% of the cost.
Free or low-cost rides to the store, doctor, a friend's house, etc. is a great deal in our opinion. When Charlotte County gets its new software, the convenience will be even greater.
We're pleased the two counties have been able to serve the population with such a service.
