OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners may have already shown their hand, but if there’s any doubt, the Trinity Development Group’s offer for the Murdock Village property is best for everyone.
We mean no offense to Kolter Land Partners, who have been a great partner in developing West Port. But the Trinity Development Group’s vision for the last remaining piece of property in Murdock Village is much superior to Kolter’s plan for more homes.
The two competing developers met with county commissioners Tuesday to present their offers on 185 acres of county-owned land that is the final piece in the Murdock Village footprint. The county advertised the land to attract potential bidders after Kolter offered $14 million for the property so it could build more homes and cash in on the red-hot housing market.
Kolter’s offer is for only 75,000 square feet of commercial space, all retail, and 400 single family homes and 600 apartments or town homes.
Trinity says it wants to put in 150 single-family homes and 400 multi-family units and 1.5 million square feet of commercial. That commercial segment, however, will be much more than retail with its mostly minimum-wage jobs.
Trinity proposes to put in health care facilities — maybe even a mini-hospital with an ER and 10-12 beds — along with holistic treatment businesses. Trinity’s Derek Hammond, managing director of Trinity Development Group of Georgia, said the commercial space might include businesses related to healthcare research and offices connected to local colleges and area universities. Trinity also proposes land for an office park, light assembly and a food and beverage area.
Judging by the comments made Tuesday, commissioners are leaning toward the Trinity deal.
“This is much closer to the vision that I’ve had for this area for a long time,” said Commissioner Chairman Bill Truex.
“Your concept interests me greatly,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo, of the Trinity plan.
But commissioners wisely asked both developers to tweak their offers and come back in September.
Here’s why that makes perfect sense.
Trinity needs more time to shore up potential interest in investing in healthcare businesses in Port Charlotte. The idea is not far-fetched, even with the number of hospitals we have in the area. That’s because: 1) Trinity, while it would like a hospital of some type, isn’t promising one. It is promising some type of medical facility though, even if it’s an urgent care or outpatient surgery service. 2) The location would be accessible for people in North Port or even Wellen Park.
And allowing a 60-day window for tweaking the offers would even open up an opportunity for Trinity and Kolter to work together on an offer, if they so desire.
Kolter has proven it has the ability to get things done. It would have homes up and other required projects — like making Flamingo Boulevard four lanes from State Road 776 to U.S. 41 — in four to five years. Trinity expects its plan to take a year or two longer to materialize, but if offered to pay $180,000 a year — about what the taxes would be on the land — while also completing the Flamingo improvements as it recruits businesses.
We first thought the county should put some sort of clause in a Trinity contract asking for a bond to be forfeited if the development is not completed. But the fact Trinity will be putting in infrastructure while paying a monthly fee is tantamount to a bond. If it never produced the downtown and healthcare facilities it envisions, it loses the money and the right to develop the property.
Like Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said, we want to see the property developed as quickly as possible and on the tax rolls.
But the Trinity offer is the first one we’ve seen that looks like the original plan for a downtown Murdock Village.
