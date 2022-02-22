Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex made his pitch to fellow commissioners Thursday for a public park and kayak launch in Placida. We really like the idea. We’re just not sure how to pay for it.
That was the dilemma commissioners pondered at a workshop where the idea came up to buy about 19 acres of waterfront land for around $10 million to create a kayak launch and other amenities near the Boca Grande causeway.
According to a Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly on Wednesday, the properties are on a tributary of Coral Creek, including the site where Marian Schneider operated Grande Tours for many years.
There are four parcels — three of them 2 acres or less that are zoned low-density residential.
The linchpin in the deal might be the fourth property. It is 11.86 residential acres at the base of the Coral Creek Bridge and it is zoned to allow for 3.5 units per acre — a money-making potential for a developer to build housing in a desirable waterfront area.
“I feel all four should be purchased to benefit the public and environment of the backwaters,” Truex stated an email to The Daily Sun. “I have been in communication with representatives of the properties and one owner. They have all expressed an interest in land preservation.”
Estimates are that construction and other costs to turn the property into a park would add another $2 million or so to the total cost.
We won’t deny the $12 million price tag is hefty. But we also know how little waterfront property remains in Charlotte County and how residents yearn for a quality of life that includes access to water. Paddleboarders and kayakers would love a launch in this area, which will soon be home to The Village & Marina at Boca Grande, a 15-acre waterfront resort just across the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.