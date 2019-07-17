OUR POSITION: Local boards propose, the public weighs in and the county commission decides. It’s a healthy, open system.
The gym of the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood is big enough to accommodate up to 1,000 people.
That many people may not show up this afternoon to discuss proposed increases in their property taxes. Then again …
The Charlotte County Commission will open hearings at 5 p.m. tomorrow on a few West County special taxing units. (An odd technicality of the law requires meetings begin at one minute past the hour, so the starting time is officially 5:01 p.m., to be precise.)
One road and sidewalk taxing unit in West Charlotte County has generated viral-level controversy: Rotonda West. Less has been heard about two others — in Grove City and the Gardens of Gulf Cove — if, for no other reason, that these are smaller community. Tax increases are proposed in all.
Commissioners will review a 15-year assessment hike that will generate $4.5 million for road repaving in Grove City. They also will review a 15-year assessment for repaving the Gardens of Gulf Cove community. A tax of $350 per year per home is proposed.
The big attraction, necessitating the big room, is the large Rotonda West community.
Those property owners are facing a 300 percent increase in annual road and sidewalk tax assessments. If passed in full by commissioners, $300 would be tacked on the current annual tax of $100.
That kind of tax hike is nothing to sneeze at, and a lot of Rotonda Westies have been coughing and hacking in recent months over the budget proposed by the local taxing unit advisory board.
Residents are whipped up. One posted a petition online opposing the increase and it attracted a gym’s worth of signatures: roughly 1,000. Earlier this year, an unheard-of 140 showed up for an advisory board meeting. The room was too small to handle the unexpected crowd.
The opposition has focused on a small portion of the increase, $25 for the design of sidewalks on Boundary Boulevard. The objectors think sidewalks aren’t needed on this road and that the small increase of $25 will only lead to larger increases for the sidewalk in years to come. Proponents, on the other hand, want the safety of sidewalks near their homes.
In Charlotte County, local advisory boards guide spending on roads, sidewalks and drainage in specific communities. There are dozens of so-called MSTUs and MSBUs built in to Charlotte’s governmental operating system; Sarasota County, by comparison, has few.
One key feature of the system is that all final decisions are made by the County Commission following a public hearing. The public has plenty of opportunity for input and, often, the commission compromises if a budget increase seems burdensome. At the end of the day, it’s a fair system that allows for local guidance and larger county oversight.
Whatever decisions come tonight — like them or not — they’re made in an open, trustworthy process.
