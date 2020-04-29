Imagine their surprise when turtles looking to build nests and hatch their eggs found our beaches empty.
Well, they are empty no longer after Charlotte and Sarasota counties lifted the coronavirus ban on beach visitors recently. But a few turtles took advantage of the absence of humans to get the nesting season off to an early start.
Turtle patrol volunteers and members of the Coastal Wildlife Club have seen or heard of turtles on Manasota Key as early as two weeks ago. Normally, sea turtle nesting season does not begin until May 1 here, but perhaps seeing no one on the beaches attracted a few bold turtles to land early. Then again, turtles probably don’t have a calendar to go by.
For the next six months, turtles will crawl onto local beaches to build nests and deposit eggs. Turtle patrol members will be on the lookout for the nests, which are marked and protected as best we can against beach-goers, dogs and wildlife that would feast on the eggs.
Kemp’s ridley turtles, the rarest in the world, can be seen during daylight, and particularly on windy days, trying to pick out the best spot for a nest. Loggerhead turtles, the most common found here, like to nest only at night.
We’ll once again remind anyone who is not familiar with turtle nesting season to do all the right things, like turning off your outdoor lights at night if you live near the beach, keep your dogs on a leash while walking on the beach and report any nests you see. You can report a sighting by calling Coastal Wildlife Club members Wilma Katz 941-716-0189 or Zoe Bass at 941-468-3816.
