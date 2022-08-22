OUR POSITION: We think Charlotte County needs to slow down and revisit its plans and construction schedule for the Port Charlotte Beach Park facility to avoid going months, or years, without a pool.
The Port Charlotte Beach Park complex has been an oasis for residents in the heart of Port Charlotte for years. Its recreation center, which sponsors events of all types, its beach, launches and pool offer recreation opportunities unavailable for miles.
When the county announced the expansion of the recreation center would be a priority project with the latest bundle of cash from the penny sales tax, people were excited. They were excited that is until they realized the new rec center would cost them access to the pool — and for how long no one can really say.
Residents have complained to the county about the pool being torn up during construction of the rec center — which is being expanded to accommodate large functions including regattas the county hosts. The rec center project is consider a Tier 1 which means funds are already budgeted to complete the work. The replacement of the pool is a Tier 2 which means it will get done when, and if, money is available.
While typically the county has excess penny sales tax money each year due to growth, there are competing Tier 2 projects for that money. So, a new pool may or may not get designed anytime soon and, in a worst case scenario, might have to wait until the next sales tax wish list is drawn up.
That doesn’t sit well with residents who use the pool — or us.
County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said residents had every opportunity to question project.
“The county held two stakeholder meetings as part of the design development in July and August of 2021. Both were advertised and open to the public,” he said.
Gleason added that the loss of the pool does not mean there are not other opportunities at other county-owned pools.
“The county has three other pools, including Centennial Park pool. All of the pools offer similar programs as PCBP pool, including water aerobics.”
The aerobics classes, favored by older pool users, was one of the reasons residents gave for not wanting the pool shut down.
We have been critical in the past of residents who don’t do their homework and too often complain about a project after much of the planning is complete. That criticism could be justified in this case too. But, we also question if the county has done all it could to warn pool users of its plan. It’s one thing to advertise a redesign for the park and another thing to say “and by the way, the pool might be demolished.”
Gleason noted the whole project is in the design phase and no final schedule has been decided. He said commissioners can move the pool to a Tier 1 project or maybe even tweak the design of the rec center to accommodate the pool and appease unhappy residents.
We’re aware of how convenient the pool has been for residents, and how crowded it can be. It’s not just used by the older crowd either, as families are often seen take advantage of the opportunity to cool off or enjoy an outing with the kids.
We believe commissioners should take another look at this plan. We can’t imagine why, if the pool truly has to be replaced, it can’t be done in conjunction with the rec center rebuild.
