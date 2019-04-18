OUR POSITION: National debates, local stage.
Local politics is usually free of the hot-button issues and corresponding grandstanding that infects the national pseudo-conversation — the stuff that dominates mainstream talk TV, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC.
Thankfully. This level of government where locally elected people get things done. Where the people you run into at the supermarket or gas station do the concrete things that affect your day-to-day life. Things that all too often simply divide us into broad philosophical “camps” of, oh, whatever the politics are that continue to divide us. That stuff.
Last week in Sarasota County came two proposals that were uncomfortably and unnecessarily divisive.
One was a resolution offered by newly elected Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler that the county adopt a prohibition of so-called “sanctuary” policies for undocumented immigrants detained by law enforcement. As if.
As noted by Ziegler in a Sun story by correspondent Warren Richardson, some 513 undocumented immigrants have been deported in the decade since Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight first took office. The county had 54 foreign-born people in custody in mid-February. One dozen were being held in jail for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement action, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Explaining his resolution, Ziegler said, “I think the public wants to hear where their local government stands.”
Good sound-bite stuff that has nothing to do what is already taking place and which has, in our estimation, approximately zero chance of affecting a policy that might change in the foreseeable future here.
Ziegler also acknowledged the resolution would reinforce a sanctuary-prohibition proposed in the Legislature by newly elected state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota. Gruters is also the chairman of the state Republican Party; Ziegler is vice chairman.
Fortunately, the commission deferred. Not that they didn’t support it philosophically, but they were, appropriately, unwilling to weigh in on what was, essentially, a state or national policy question. A divisive political issue at that.
Commissioner Nancy Detert led the back-flow, arguing persuasively it might create a “firestorm.”
“This is like lighting a match in a wood pile,” she said, according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune. “I don’t see that it’s necessary for us to jump into that level of politics. I don’t think it’s what the county does.”
It has not, and it should not.
Unfortunately, Detert subsequently injected another type of partisan politics in county business when she suggested the county redraw commission districts in time for the 2020 elections.
Redistricting typically occurs after the 10-year census. It is scheduled for 2020.
Last November, though, voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment that did away with county-wide voting for commission seats. Starting in 2020, only voters in a specific district will vote for a candidate from that district.
In reality, the new system threatens the dominant Republican Party’s virtual lock on big-county Sarasota positions. The thinking is, Democrats may now have a chance of winning in a smaller, single district, most likely the northern Sarasota district that tilts Democratic. In 2020, incumbent Commissioner Mike Moran, a Republican from that district, is up for re-election.
Reacting to Detert’s proposal for snap-redistricting, Democrats were ballistic. One called it “partisan gerrymandering” intended to skew the numbers to boost Moran’s chances.
Who can blame them? Despite Detert’s assurances the redistricting would be transparent and fair, the smell of “partisan gerrymandering” is inescapable. That notion was reinforced by Detert’s additional assertion she had “no intention of turning it over to a blue-ribbon committee made up of people who aren’t elected,” an alternative suggested by Democrats.
Again, given what we witness on the national scene, this is bound to be viewed as a partisan exercise. It is unnecessary at this time, and it is politically divisive. The alternative is to conduct redistricting, as usual, after the census is completed, and to do it, then, as openly and transparently as possible.
