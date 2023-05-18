OUR POSITION: A new high school in Wellen Park and a new-look Gene Matthews Boys and Girls Club are two good signs of growth and commitment in North Port.
Renderings of the new high school in Wellen Park went public earlier this week along with plans to rebuild the hurricane-damaged Gene Matthews Boys and Girls Club. It was a double dose of good news in North Port.
While it’s old news that a high school will be built to accommodate the rapid growth in Wellen Park, the drawings that were exhibited and the description of the school and its curriculum were exciting.
It will be the first new school built in Sarasota County since North Port High in 2001 according to our story earlier this week. It’s difficult to believe we need another high school in that area but, in a testament to Wellen Park’s growth, the decision was based on an expected student population growth in South Sarasota County by an estimated 2,563 students over the next 10 years.
The 325,000-square-foot, three-story school is budgeted to cost $175 million and will accommodate 2,100 students. It is set to open in 2025.
We like the fact the school will focus on Career and Technical Education — along with science, agriculture and arts.
Programs, according to our earlier story, will include tourist and hospitality management, agriculture and biotechnology, computer science, entrepreneurship, multimedia technology and engineering. A marine biology lab is also being planned and that would be a first for our area.
There is no doubt the need for tourist and hospitality management training as Southwest Florida is rapidly becoming a destination for tourists — especially families looking for something a little different than the amusement parks in Tampa and Orlando. Sunseeker’s opening later this year is another prime opportunity for graduates in the hospitality field.
A performing arts center, media center and gym with full athletic amenities add to what should be a terrific educational experience.
The same day we learned all these details about a new school, news of plans to rebuild most all of the Gene Matthews Boys and Girls Club in North Port were made public.
After Hurricane Ian ruined all but the gymnasium at the club’s current location on South Biscayne Drive, the need for a new facility was answered quickly thanks to generous donations.
A new $4.5 million, 14,000-square-foot club will be built next to the present gymnasium, which is still being used for activities.
According to The Daily Sun story Wednesday, the new 2,500-square-foot “state-of-the-art” building will include a technology center, updated game rooms, a food pantry, and a “first-class” kitchen that could be used for community events.
Boys and Girls Club supporters were able to make plans thanks to a $1 million donation from board member Steve Townsend and his wife, Marge and fellow board member Jaime DiDomenico and his wife Julie who pledged $500,000. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation will add another $1 million to the pot — which has already reached $2.8 million.
On top of the outstanding support from board members and the community, Halfacre Construction will build the new facilities, without taking a profit.
This kind of outpouring of support from the community shows the commitment of so many to establishing North Port as not only the largest city in Sarasota County but also one of the most progressive.
We can’t wait to see the new school and enhanced Boys and Girls Club open their doors to our young people.
