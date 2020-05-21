OUR POSITION: We believe Gov. Ron DeSantis when he says the state has made great progress to mail out unemployment checks, but there are still too many problems to think the system is fixed.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week defended the state’s performance in helping its thousands of unemployed receive benefits they are entitled to. He was emphatic that most of the problems now — after weeks of fixing software and adding personnel to help applicants — is with people who don’t complete their paperwork properly.
John Carney, of Port Charlotte, might disagree. The only catch is, Carney has finally received his money and all is well, sort of. It just took him a long time to get it.
“I initially applied the day I was laid off (from Turvis Tumbler in Venice),” he said. “It gave me a claim number but kicked me out of the system. It took me three days to get back on and get another claim number, but I still kept getting kicked off the system.”
Those types of problems have been well documented in past stories and editorials in the Sun. Those issues, caused by an inept computer system that needs/needed a complete overhaul, have mostly been taken care of.
But payments to unemployed Floridians are still erratic.
“I went to the website to claim a check and was told I had to complete job search information,” Carney said, alluding to the fact that information is not currently required under a directive from DeSantis.
“I kept calling the state but the people who answer the phones have no information to give you.
“I finally got a payment and then a federal payment (of $600), but a week later that federal payment stopped. Then, I got a direct deposit payment and a paper check the same day.”
Another Port Charlotte resident, said she has yet to get a letter or information from the state about her application but she did get a direct deposit of $618. She has no idea if that was from the feds, back pay from the state or what.
Without a doubt, the pandemic and the deluge of unemployment requests have strangled both the state and federal systems. We can only imagine the workload suddenly dropped on employees used to a steady but workable flow most days.
DeSantis claimed this week that Florida has paid out $2 billion in claims. In comparison to other states, however, it’s not a shocking amount — especially when you consider $1.2 billion of that money is federal funds, not the state’s money.
Florida, as we have noted before, pays only $275 a week for unemployed benefits — some of the lowest in the nation. That has meant a somewhat meager $840 million sent to Floridians without a job since the pandemic and shutdown began in March.
If you compare, Michigan, with half Florida’s population, has paid out $5.6 billion in unemployment benefits (state and federal) and California, which has almost double our population, has paid out $11.1 billion in just state benefits alone.
DeSantis said most people who complain about not getting paid have made mistakes on their application. They forgot to sign it, maybe left off their social security number or the state found out they quit their job instead of being laid off or fired.
We can appreciate the challenge of getting everyone paid. But after weeks of tweaking the system, there should be no excuses and no one who has not received back pay.
Our unemployment compensation is embarrassing enough. Let’s at least make sure people who deserve it get all that is coming to them.
