OUR POSITION: A coordinated response from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County governments was a good example of how we should all be working together now for the best outcome in this pandemic.
Leadership. It’s a big word right now. With rumors flying around, questions mounting, fear and frustration threatening to consume us, some reassurance, direction and facts are needed almost as much as products to fill grocery shelves.
Last week, Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik and Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores provided us with a good dose of leadership.
The two officials teamed up to produce a guideline of best practices they provided the public in a statement that is worth paying attention to. Their message was part common sense and part new information, but it was all useful.
We’re not sure how well it would work but we’d like to see similar cooperation from all governments in the area — Sarasota County, Venice and North Port city governments, DeSoto County commissioners and Arcadia council members. Granted, much of what they have to say might be redundant or even categorized as “old news.” But people might pay even more attention to directions/suggestions for how to deal with the coronavirus if they see all these public officials signing off on the same message.
The document sent out by Kunik and Flores stressed that all citizens follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health. Punta Gorda and Charlotte County, of course, have both declared a state of emergency, closed facilities and utilized teleworks, social media and other mass communications to keep the public informed and to conduct business.
They call is a safer-at-home mandate.
We agree with the suggestion. While the governor has resisted locking down the state, it is a smart idea to remain in your home unless you must go to work, the grocery store or the doctor’s office etc. There’s really no other real reason to venture outside, except for exercise, with so many venues closed.
In the joint statement, Kunik and Flores encouraged people to be smart.
“Use common sense if you have any doubts. We need all the assistance we can get from the community to keep people healthy. We have a very vulnerable population due to our demographics. This will be a community-wide effort to protect the most vulnerable.
“To our visitors and would-be visitors, you are part of the fabric of this community and an economic engine. The climate, amenities, friends and atmosphere that bring you here will be here when we reach the other side of this crisis.”
The message winds down by declaring we will see this crisis through. It reminds those nonprofits and others that need help or have questions to call 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 (for anyone living in Englewood of who needs TTY service) to have questions answered.
We certainly would not want to slight the efforts of other local government entities by drawing attention to Kunik and Flores. We know these are unusual times and we realize each county and city government is dealing with the pandemic in their own way — some sending out their own message in perhaps similar fashion.
The united front by two key officials in Charlotte County was, however, an encouraging gesture.
