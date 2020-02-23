OUR POSITION: As the United Way of Charlotte County wraps up its annual fundraising campaign we must keep in mind the many lives that have been touched by this organization.
The number of nonprofits and organizations which rely on United Way to help fund their work is vast. And, each of them is responsible in some way to improve the quality of life for people in Charlotte and Sarasota counties — especially the working poor and those with mental and physical challenges.
One man that can testify to the benefits United Way provides was living in his car for three years. Through a collaboration of nonprofits partially funded by UW he now has a place to live and a full-time job.
There are students who were struggling with reading and learning that, because of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, are now doing very well in school.
Babies that may have been born exposed to substance abuse are healthy thanks to a Kids Thrive program funded by the United Way’s Medication Assisted Treatment program and Bayfront Health.
United Way also helped 291 families stay in their homes last year and prepared 580 tax returns that saved applicants $116,000.
We could continue to list programs making a difference in people’s lives that are at least partially funded by United Way, but you get the idea.
United Way has dozens of groups that fall under its umbrella, and each of them must present an argument for funding. There are no hasty hand-outs. A volunteer board studies the success of each client group, pores over their budgets and examines their guidelines for assistance before any money is doled out. That oversight ensures there is no waste and that each dollar has the greatest impact possible.
The lack of waste extends to the United Way’s own office and staff. There are only two full-time employees. UW, however, has an extensive network of volunteers who account for 7,000 man hours each year.
Dawn Forlini, in charge of resource development, told a group of employees at the Sun newspaper that UW’s goal is to assist Charlotte County residents who qualify as ALICE — Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. These are people who work full-time but do not make enough money to support their family. They are people who may just be making it paycheck to paycheck but one bad incident — a big medical bill or a vehicle breaking down — can put them in dire straits and near bankruptcy.
“We try to help people stay in their homes,” Forlini said. And that is no easy feat with Charlotte County’s problem with affordable housing.
Much of the success United Way has had is due to its policy of collaboration. Often, the groups that fall under that umbrella will team up together to help a family or individuals with customized programs. One of those collaborations — Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Gulf Coast Partnership and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care — has been able to do wonders to help families stay out of debt, get the health care they need and find a home.
If you have it in your heart to help people, the United Way offers a great opportunity to do so. While the corporate campaign has just about wrapped up, you can still volunteer or give a donation by texting 41444 and enter keyword UWCC19, check out unitedwayccfl.org in Charlotte County or go to www.uwssc.org/donate for South Sarasota County United Way, which addresses needs in Englewood, Venice and North Port.
