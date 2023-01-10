OUR POSITION: Opportunity abounds for the new owners of the former ShorePoint Health Venice hospital.
The building that was home to ShorePoint Health Venice hospital before it closed in September is under contract to be sold.
For now, the buyer and their intentions for the shuttered hospital are a mystery. That is until the sale closes and is announced.
Our community has a keen interest in the building. Our community should also provide a voice into the future of the building — including its uses, potential redevelopment and impacts.
ShoreHealth’s closure of the 312-bed hospital has impacted our community’s access to medical care as well as the property’s employment and tax revenue impacts.
The broker handling the hospital building sale said the prospective buyer is based in Florida but would not share additional details. That’s typical for real estate deals during their due diligence, especially for sales and projects of importance.
But what we do need after the sale closes is for the new owners and their representatives to be as transparent as possible about their intentions for the property at 540 The Rialto.
The current four-story building totals more than 487,500 square feet and sits on an important property in the city of Venice.
The property is zoned for office, professional and institutional use, according to a story in The Gondolier, Dec. 30.
“A multitude of uses would be permitted, including multifamily dwellings, restaurants, bars, studios and theaters, a hotel, and other businesses could replace the health care facility,” the story continued.
Those potential uses, as well as educational use or even medical repurposing, offers some potential to fill the hospital’s community and neighbor void left by the hospital’s demise.
We will take a glass-half full view for now.
The new owner could have some latitude to bring new life and new uses for the building if their plans stay within current zoning.
But most developers will need some approvals from local governments when they take over and rebuild or renovate a property. That brings city planners, zoning officials and elected officials into the project.
That also brings them into the conversations about the future of the former hospital.
But we will also need additional community voices — folks from the neighborhoods, small business owners and other community stakeholders — at the table as the future of the site looms
It is an opportunity for a partnership, transparency and communication to be fostered between the new owner or owners and the city and the surrounding area.
There is also an opportunity — for a greater opportunity
We all know the need for more housing and more housing options throughout the region and state. A redevelopment of the hospital into a potential housing use should be looked at with clear eyes.
What would a housing redevelopment or apartments do for our community’s housing needs in addition to more market-based housing demand?
What kind of commercial, residential, medical or creative redevelopment could be brought to the property that provides the best benefits for the new owners as well as the city?
There is also a historic component to the property. The building was constructed in 1951 and long housed the Venice Hospital. That property was a cornerstone of providing medical care in the community for eight decades.
New potential uses for the property related to greater and broader access to medical care should be taken seriously.
The historic nature of the building should also design and architecture inspiration for potential new owners and users. It has a place in local history.
The sale and future of the Venice hospital building has an opportunity to serve as a catalyst for the community and spark a new economic life for the shuttered hospital property.
We are not sure everyone is going to like what is eventually proposed.
But we are hopeful this is a chance for the property to serve an economic and community need.
