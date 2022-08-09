OUR POSITION: While some rate hikes by utilities and services are inevitable given inflation’s grip, we would expect any future return to a stable economy to be reflected in rate adjustments.
The Englewood Water District is poised to hike water and sewer rates by 5%.
District supervisors gave preliminary approval to a rate increase earlier this month and are slated to vote again on the rate increase Sept. 1.
The Englewood district provides water to customers in parts of Sarasota and Charlotte counties
Across Florida and the country, waste management and recycling contractors as well as water and sewer districts are proposing rate hikes.
Inflation is a significant impetus for those increases — which will be felt by small businesses and residents already besieged by high prices for housing, groceries and other items.
Those are just the appetizers.
Big utilities have also started asking for electricity and other rate hikes. They also face higher costs and those types of increases will hit residents and businesses even more. Florida’s prolonged summer heat wave is already driving up electric bills with air conditioning units operating on overdrive.
The latest Consumer Price Index in June saw double-digit inflation for many items impacting utilities water and sewer districts as well as waste management and recycling firms.
Those includes new motor vehicles (up 11.4% compared to a year ago), motor vehicle parts (up 14.9%).
Energy costs — including gasoline, electricity and fuel oil — were up 41.6% from June 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The July CPI will be released Aug. 10. The June CPI reported a 4.4% annual price increase for water and sewer services.
Higher costs and supply chain challenges for water treatment chemicals, pipes, wiring, machinery and other industrial equipment are also challenging water and waste management providers.
Those latter increases will likely be going higher.
Lobbyists and executives representing utilities, waste management and recycling companies have already been going en masse to cities and counties asking for rate increase — citing inflation and increased labor costs because of pandemic and shutdown induced worker shortages.
We all certainly get the crunch of increased costs with grocery and housing prices hitting Floridians especially hard.
Regulators and elected officials need to keep the latter in mind as they look at electricity, water, sewer and trash rate hikes.
Those 5% and 10% increases being proposed (and often rubber stamped) have to be paid by someone.
The higher water and trash fees will be paid for my seniors, hotel and restaurant workers, teachers and other neighbors who might be in financial need.
They will also be paid for by small businesses and employers who are the backbones of our local economies and communities.
We need those giving final approvals to those rates to keep that front of mind. They also need to find ways to expand assistance programs, especially for seniors, for customers in need.
This is just a friendly reminder to elected officials and regulators across the state and country that they work for their public constituencies — and not campaign contributors offering future career opportunities. The revolving door and coziness between regulators and the regulated plays an unfortunate role in too many rate and competition decisions across the country.
Those who represent us in Tallahassee should keep in mind that when inflation eases and costs begin to come back down — and they eventually should — that rate increases meant to even the playing field should reflect the easing of overhead costs.
Meanwhile, inflation, higher labor costs and supply chain troubles are going to result in some rate hikes for utilities, trash and recycling. We hope those are measured and balanced with some help to seniors and others in need.
Otherwise, our neighbors and small businesses are going to see even more inflationary and community pain.
